January 8 is Day 8 of the year. The day marks one week into the New Year 2025. So, how was the first week of 2025 for everyone? Did it go as planned, or was it the same old story? Well, to each their own, but let us see what January 8, 2025, has in store for the 12 sun signs. There are 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. People born today fall under the zodiac sign of Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) or Makar Rashi. So, if you are celebrating your birthday on January 8, you are a Capricorn. A horoscope provides insights into the day ahead, offering guidance based on your zodiac sign. It highlights opportunities, challenges, and advice to help navigate life with awareness and balance. Let us look at today’s daily horoscope (8 January 2025). We will also look at the lucky colour and lucky number predictions of all the astrological signs!

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

Energy is high, but temper may flare. Control impulsive actions and focus on long-term goals. Be open to new experiences and embrace challenges. Romance is in the air. Enjoy intimate moments with your loved ones.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow

Lucky Number: 13

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Today, Taurus, you may feel a strong urge to connect with loved ones. Embrace opportunities for deep conversations and shared experiences. Unexpected financial gains could boost your spirits. However, be mindful of potential misunderstandings in communication.

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Lucky Number: 22

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Today, Gemini, embrace new opportunities for growth and expansion. Your quick wit and adaptability will be your greatest assets.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 1

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Cancer, today is an excellent time to focus on your personal growth. Your creativity will shine through, and you could come up with some brilliant ideas.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 3

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Focus on your passions and let your creativity shine. Unexpected opportunities may arise, so be open to new experiences.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Number: 22

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Today, you'll feel a surge of energy and motivation. Embrace new opportunities, and don't be afraid to step outside your comfort zone. Your attention to detail will be a major asset today, helping you excel in both your personal and professional life.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 12

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Today, you will find that your social life is flourishing. Meeting new people or reconnecting with old friends could be the highlight of your day. Professionally, you might receive some good news or an opportunity for growth.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 15

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Today, you may find yourself drawn to deep conversations and emotional connections. Your intuition is heightened, making you perceptive of others' feelings.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 18

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Today, you'll feel a surge of energy and enthusiasm. Embrace new challenges and pursue your passions with unwavering determination.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 31

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Capricorns, today is a day for strategic thinking and careful planning. Your natural ambition will be fueled by a strong sense of purpose, allowing you to make significant progress towards your goals.

Lucky Colour: Azure

Lucky Number: 27

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Focus on personal growth and self-improvement today. Unexpected opportunities may arise, so stay open to new experiences.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 9

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Today brings opportunities for personal growth and positive changes. Embrace change and trust your intuition.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 5

Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2025 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).