Denim Day 2020: When Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani Brought the House Down With Their Outrageous Styles!

This versatile and timeless fabric, it is not just a wardrobe but a lifestyle staple! With major runways exploring it, recent times have seen a vintage resurgence for the humble, unassuming denim! The everyday staple allows its styling in a variety of refreshing ways and makes a transition from the runway edits to the celebrity closets. Spelling trouble with denim but doing so fabulously is a subtle art that the B-townies have mastered with time! Keep it clean or play with distressed details, the ubiquitous casual vibe of denim remains eternal. Here's how Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Alaya F reaffirmed the denim for life vibe.

Ahead we rounded up the denim vibe from celebrity closets for you to gaze upon, bookmark and emulate. While Sonam Kapoor dabbled into Couture denim, Alia kept the vibe going while travelling. Meanwhile, Sonakshi had a J Lo denim moment, Alaya's double denim chicness is unmissable. Deepika's all-white denim game is irresistibly quirky while Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us yet another chic denim vibe to marvel at. Here's a closer look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam flaunted an anti-fit pant saree by Masaba Gupta created from soft denim featuring a high neck crop top blouse and a beautifully draped pallu with a belt holding the pleats perfectly in sync. Brown shoes, loops by Misho, a handcuff from the Minerali Store coupled with a low bun with centre-parting, nude eyes and nude pink lips completed her look.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor for Veere Di Wedding promotions, Sonam Kapoor took to a distressed denim saree with a white shirt by Diksha Khanna. Quirky gold-toned earrings, black loafers, a messy updo and subtle glam completed her look.

Deepika Padukone

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika added oodles of quirk to her all-denim ensemble featuring a pale coloured denim jacket and a mini skirt with decal print from the collaboration of Babbu The Painter x Kanika Goyal as she made an appearance for a Facebook live event in the city. Bright coral tinted pumps added a much-needed pop of colour as a wristwatch, bracelets, textured waves and minimal makeup completed her look. Deepika Padukone Shares Hand-Written Letters by Fans on Instagram Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Kiara Advani

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr for Good Newwz promotions, Kiara teamed Kanika Goyal separates of a pearl chine cropped jacket with barrel-leg distressed denim. Strappy heels, sunnies, blow-dried open hair and subtle glam completed her look. Fashion Face-Off: Vaani Kapoor or Kiara Advani in Nikita Mhaisalkar? Who Aced the Printed Pantsuit Game?

Sonakshi Sinha

Styled by Mohit Rai for Myntra Fashion Superstar, Sonakshi teamed a J Lux label denim collared dress with a corset belt and thigh-high denim boots from Truffle collection. Delicate baubles, a low back hairdo and nude glam upped her look. Yo or Hell No! Sonakshi Sinha Picks a Rust Colour Pantsuit by Osman Yousefzada.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr for What Women Want Season 2, Kareena teamed a Tommy Hilfiger denim vest with denim flared pants from Madison. A layered necklace from Lune, textured waves, subtle glam and neon toned open-toed sandals completed her look. Kareena Kapoor Khan Keeps her Airport Fashion Extremely Basic as She Returns with Taimur.

Alia Bhatt

This is just one of her umpteen denim moments! Styled by Ami Patel, Alia's travel vibe featured a white tee tucked into high waist Madison denim, a cropped denim jacket, brown boots, red tote, open hair and subtle glam upping the whole vibe. Alia Bhatt Bakes a Grain-Free Paleo Banana Bread, and It Looks Delicious.

Ananya Panday

Styled by Ami Patel, up and about at the airport, Ananya teamed two-toned straight fit denim from ONLY with an oversized denim jacket and a cami top. A tote, wavy hair and barely-there glam upped her look. Ananya Panday's Recent Fashion Outing is Your Guide for Styling Athleisure Wear.

Alaya F

Styled by Sanam Ratansi for Jawaani Jaaneman promotions, it was an all denim vibe for Alaya with July Issue separates featuring a cropped blouse, a jacket and a skirt. Heels by Dech Barrouci, earrings by One Nought One One upped the look. Sleek hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Alaya F Is a Hot and Happening Monochrome Delight in This Throwback Picture!

This versatile denim trend is always in the spotlight and you can bookmark these style tips from the A-listers without the worry of overdoing it! Here's wishing everyone a happy denim day!