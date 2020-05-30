Fashion Face-Off: Hina Khan or Surbhi Jyoti? Who Wore the Ombrello White Pantsuit Better?

Fashion-Face-Off - Surbhi Jyoti Vs Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We are perennially on the lookout for celebrity styles that strike a chord. The fashion riddled B-town has subtly mastered the knack of sprucing up even the dullest of styles. We came across a shared style vibe between TV actresses Hina Khan and Surbhi Jyoti. The ensemble in question was the white jacquard pantsuit from the homegrown label, Ombrello from the label's Autumn Winter 2019 Collection, Crystella. While Hina flaunted this vibe while promoting her film, Hacked, Surbhi took to the pantsuit for the launch of the handset Vivo V17. Hina Khan's style vibe was courtesy of fashion stylist Sayali Vidya. Surbhi Jyoti's vibe was styled by fashion stylist Neha Mahajan. Who wore the pantsuit better?

Their individualistic sense of style is strikingly similar as Hina Khan and Surbhi Jyoti swear by minimalism in their style offerings. Varied styles from upcoming homegrown labels and designers find an easy place in their wardrobes. Also, they up the game with a brilliant beauty and hair vibe in tow. Here's a closer look at their styles.

Hina Khan

The pantsuit was teamed with beige pumps from Stella, jewellery by H&M. Sleek hair, red lips and subtle glowy glam completed her look.

Hina Khan in Ombrello pantsuit for Hacked promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Surbhi Jyoti

The pantsuit was teamed with pointy toes, all-natural glam and sleek layered hair with side bangs.

Surbhi Jyoti in Ombrello pantsuit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off: Hina Khan or Surbhi Jyoti

White pantsuits, the newest wrinkle in street style to flaunt unfailingly looks powerful, poised, confident. Also, it's a hue that works for all women across ages and aesthetics. We love both the interpretations of the ubiquitous pantsuit in question.

Who Wore It Better - Surbhi Jyoti or Hina Khan in Ombrello Pantsuit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We believe that certain fashion faux pas moments are inadvertent; since looking glamorous is an inseparable fixture of their glorious profession. So which of these celebrity looks left you more impressed?