Black and white as a combination sure looks pretty. It's a classic one that can never go wrong. From sarees to mini dresses, pick any silhouette of your choice and you will see this combination in them. While some may tag it as 'boring' or 'typical', we believe it's original and safe to play with. You can pair your monochrome outfits with hot pink shoes or accessories or go with neutral shades, you will end up looking as desirable as you wish to in any case. And that's the beauty of these black and white attire. From Sobhita Dhulipala to Sonam Kapoor, All the B-town Ladies Swooning Over Pretty Gold Sarees!

From pretty sarees like Kajol's to mini dresses like Alia Bhatt's or a midi dress like Priyanka Chopra's, we have all the possible designs that you would want to flaunt in this colour scheme. Black and white outfits are a staple in every girl's closet and we bet there's rarely anyone out there who doesn't like this combination. It's simple, fuss-free and easy on your eyes - hence no reason to hate it whatsoever. While our Bollywood beauties have been obsessing hard over it, since the good ol' days, it's time you seek some inspiration from them. On that note, let us grab the opportunity to present a few of our favourite looks in this classic black-and-white combination. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt's Red Sarees to Wear At Your Next Wedding Attendance!

Kiara Advani's Lehenga

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon's Gown

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora's Evening Gown

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif's Maxi Dress

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's Midi Dress

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's Mini Dress

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajol's Saree

Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, whose black & white dress did you like the most?

