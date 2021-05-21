Are you confused about how to style your denim on denim look? If yes, then take a cue from Hailey Bieber. She definitely knows how to rock a denim-on-denim look and her latest picture is the proof of the same. However, Hailey always keeps the shutterbugs busy by donning a series of standout denim looks. Recently, the 24-year-old American model took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture of her wherein she can be seen flaunting her double denim chick look.

In the picture, Hailey can be seen wearing a denim shirt paired with straight-cut denim pants. She kept her chopped hair open and opted for stylish pair of Chanel loafers. Soon after she posted the picture, several started complimenting her look. Celebrity Hair Extensionist, Priscilla Valles wrote, “Pretty! I need a pair!” Many of Hailey's fans dropped heart emojis on the comment section.

Take a look at Hailey Bieber's latest post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Recently, in an interview with Harper Bazaar, Hailey said, "Sometimes I like black jeans other times I like a light wash. However, typically I prefer a baggier fit more than anything." She also shared her tips to pull off retro cut, she said, "I'm such a jacket girl so I love pairing [them] with a tank and then a good blazer or coat. If the weather is hot, I would do baggy jeans with slides or a cropped top."

Talking about denim dress, Hailey said, "It's not that I would never wear it, it's just not something that I've ever really gravitated to. It's not really my personal style."

On the personal front, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber secretly got married in a courthouse in New York in 2018. They had been friends since their teenage but in 2014 they started dating each other.

