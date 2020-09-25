She is always marching ahead with her refined style sensibilities. Her off-duty styles are much appreciated and loved by her fans and critics alike. She pulls off any given style with that lithe, svelte frame, a cute smile and a signature spunk. While ethnic styles feature predominantly in her repertoire, we love how she covers the entire range from a simple kurta or a tunic to an intricately embroidered saree or neo-ethnic ensembles. If her staying at home but staying chic vibe was infectious then Karishma gave it a worthy twist by revisiting the classic white top - blue denim iconic style. For a photoshoot, she teamed up a cropped white top with high waist denim and posed with that radiant smile and an accompanying subtle glam.

With a whopping following of 5 3 million on Instagram, Karishma keeps us engaged with her shenanigans with her pet Koko, fashion, fitness, food and random musings. Here's a closer look at her style. Karishma Tanna Is Twirly Chic and Channeling Her Inner Rangeela With This Festive Fashion Offering!

Karishma Tanna - Classic Tales

Karishma teamed up a cropped white top with puff sleeves with high waist comfort denim. Wavy hair, subtle glam completed her look. Karishma Tanna Is Incredible in Indigo, Her Saree Vibe Is Unmissably Chic!

Karishma Tanna

On the professional front, Karishma was last seen in Sanju (2018). She is a contestant on the tenth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Darr Lega Class Aur Dega Trass, an Indian reality and stunt television series which was shot in August 2019 and premiered on 22 February 2020, on Colors TV.

