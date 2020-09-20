Utterly fashion-conscious that she is, considering she was a supermodel once upon a lovely time and is now a rockstar mom helming the fashion edit of The Label Life - Malaika Arora delights! A perfect culmination of everyday easy styles that can take you from day to night, with some of the hottest trends translated into affordable ensembles, we look forward to Malaika sporting pieces from the collections. One such style moment recently saw her take on a red pleated jumpsuit teamed up with a pair of Valentino heels. A perfect combination of high fashion with affordable, Malaika's look was accentuated with the now ubiquitous polka dot mask and a matching jacket. We loved and cannot stop crushing on how Malaika managed to blend in a vivid hue with the timeless spotty motif! For Malaikaz glamour never really takes a day off! While her way with the recently evolved gym/Yoga style has us marvelling at her toned frame, she doesn’t just stop there! She goes on to regularly up the glamour quotient with her sartorial style offerings spruced up with her fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani.

We believe Malaika, right from nailing those chic monochromes to glittery ensembles, has mastered the subtle art of infusing glamour even in the most basic vibe. Here's a closer look at her style. Onam 2020: Malaika Arora Shares Her Delight On Meeting Her Parents After Five Months and Enjoying a Festive Meal Together.

Malaika Arora - Red Hot and Polka Power

A pleated red off-shoulder jumpsuit worth Rs. 1,890 was teamed up with Maison Valentino heels, a polka dot coat and a matching mask. Open hair and a sun hat completed her look. Malaika Arora's Alluring All-Blue Look Suits Her To a 'T!'

Malaika Arora in The Label Life (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Malaika is seen as a celebrity judge on reality shows, India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model.

