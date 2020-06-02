Sana Khaan Is Beating the Sweltering Heat With a Sly Smile and Oodles of Chicness!

Sana Khaan! We believe that there is something engaging about this cute girl! Right from her those girl-next-door vibes, this model turned actress and dancer who shot to fame with her Bigg Boss stint enjoys a tremendous fan following of 3.3 M on Instagram. While dabbling into doing her own makeup and styling herself on most occasions comes naturally to this petite beauty, she also gives us a lesson in keeping it relevant and chic with some thrifty style in tow. But what endears her the most is a modest demeanour coupled with a chirpiness and happy-go-lucky vibe. From time to time, she lends her petite frame, cute looks and a smile that tugs at the heartstrings to ethnic as well as neo-ethnic and classy western ensembles. With the sweltering heat upon us, Sana decided to beat it with a stunning style in tow. With separates from Appapop, Sana kept the beauty game subtle all whilst allowing her ensemble to do the talking.
Here is a closer look at Sana's summery chic style. Sana Khan Paints a High Waist Denim Skirt Story and It’s Every Bit Chic!
Sana Khan - Shorts Kinda Day!
Sana flaunted separates featuring a cropped top and matching shorts, worth Rs. 5,199 from the label, Appapop. Sleek hair, subtle glam of nude lips, defined eyebrows, blue and black kohl-rimmed eyes and highlighted cheekbones. Sana Khan Is Chic in Dark Florals but Her Red Lips and Perfect Winged Eyes Have Us Hooked!
On the professional front, Sana Khan was last seen as Sonia in Neeraj Pandey's web series for Hoststar Specials, Special OPS. She will be seen in Tom Dick & Harry 2, an upcoming comedy film directed by Deepak Tijori and sharing screen space with Jimmy Sheirgill, Aftab Shivdasani, Sharman JoshPooja Chopra and Amyra Dastur. The film is a sequel to the 2006 film Tom Dick and Harry, a story about three deaf, dumb and blind men.