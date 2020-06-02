Sana Khaan Is Beating the Sweltering Heat With a Sly Smile and Oodles of Chicness!

Sana Khan in Appapop (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sana Khaan! We believe that there is something engaging about this cute girl! Right from her those girl-next-door vibes, this model turned actress and dancer who shot to fame with her Bigg Boss stint enjoys a tremendous fan following of 3.3 M on Instagram. While dabbling into doing her own makeup and styling herself on most occasions comes naturally to this petite beauty, she also gives us a lesson in keeping it relevant and chic with some thrifty style in tow. But what endears her the most is a modest demeanour coupled with a chirpiness and happy-go-lucky vibe. From time to time, she lends her petite frame, cute looks and a smile that tugs at the heartstrings to ethnic as well as neo-ethnic and classy western ensembles. With the sweltering heat upon us, Sana decided to beat it with a stunning style in tow. With separates from Appapop, Sana kept the beauty game subtle all whilst allowing her ensemble to do the talking.

Here is a closer look at Sana's summery chic style. Sana Khan Paints a High Waist Denim Skirt Story and It’s Every Bit Chic!

Sana Khan - Shorts Kinda Day!

Sana flaunted separates featuring a cropped top and matching shorts, worth Rs. 5,199 from the label, Appapop. Sleek hair, subtle glam of nude lips, defined eyebrows, blue and black kohl-rimmed eyes and highlighted cheekbones. Sana Khan Is Chic in Dark Florals but Her Red Lips and Perfect Winged Eyes Have Us Hooked!

Sana Khan in Appapop (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Sana Khan was last seen as Sonia in Neeraj Pandey's web series for Hoststar Specials, Special OPS. She will be seen in Tom Dick & Harry 2, an upcoming comedy film directed by Deepak Tijori and sharing screen space with Jimmy Sheirgill, Aftab Shivdasani, Sharman JoshPooja Chopra and Amyra Dastur. The film is a sequel to the 2006 film Tom Dick and Harry, a story about three deaf, dumb and blind men.