Sonam Kapoor's new magazine cover is for Cosmopolitan India and the actress is oozing hotness through her new set of pictures. Posing against a solid colour backdrop, the style that's now synonymous with Cosmo, Sonam's dishing out some major fashion goals and we're amazed. Sonam's love for fashion cannot be even and it's a delight to see her deck up and flaunt her amazing avatars. For someone who redefined the word fashionista for us, Sonam's penchant for the 'f' word should never be questioned. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is All About High Fashion With Timeless Elegance and a Modern Twist In Qatar!

Sonam's unleashing her love for British fashion in her new magazine photoshoot. Her soft curls, contoured cheeks, well-defined brows, nude lips and curled eyelashes are amplifying her pictures further. Adding a dash of glamour to her otherwise formal outfits, Sonam K Ahuja's style shenanigans are hard to match and difficult to beat. While these are just two of the many magazine covers she shot for, we are eagerly waiting for some of the inside pictures from her same photoshoot. Sonam Kapoor's Recent Fashion Outing is Bawsy, Sassy and All things Classy (View Pics).

Sonam K Ahuja for Cosmopolitan India

Sonam K Ahuja for Cosmopolitan India (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor's style mantra has always been about going bold and making the most of her many stunning moments. Sonam Kapoor's lively spirit is often in tandem with her style file. She's all about picking outfits that resonate with her charming self and the end results are always flattering. We hope the diva continues walking down the same path in future and that she continues to dominate this department.

