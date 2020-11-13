The 'Festival of Lights' is here as India celebrating Dhanteras 2020 on November 13 (Friday). After days of waiting, the first day of Diwali has finally arrived and within no time, people will be performing Lakshmi Puja on Badi Deepavali or the main Diwali Day on November 14 (Saturday). However, we are going to focus on Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi, the Festival of Wealth. This day kicks off the five-day Diwali festival in the country. People greet Happy Dhanteras 2019 to one another on the day with lovely messages, images of Lord Dhanvantari, photos of Lakshmi and more. Therefore, we bring you a vast collection of Dhanteras images, Hike GIF messages, Dhanteras HD wallpapers, Dhanteras 2020 greetings, Dhanteras WhatsApp Stickers, Dhanteras messages, Dhanteras wishes lines, Dhanteras 2020 photos, Dhantrayodashi images, Dhantrayodashi status in Marathi, and more. You can download all these to wish Dhanteras and Happy Diwali 2020 in advance.

The biggest Indian festival is here, and we can barely contain our excitement. Yes, Diwali 2020 (also known as Deepavali) is here. After days of cleaning, decorations and lavish preparations, it’s time to welcome Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Ganesha. But before the grand Lakshmi Puja on Badi Diwali day, we have got two days of festivities that are equally exciting.

Within the festival, there are so many different festivity days that holds much significance. One such festival day is that of Dhanteras. Dhanteras derives its names from two Hindi and Sanskrit words, “Dhan” meaning “Wealth” and “Teras” meaning “Thirteen”. Now Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi falls on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar month of Karthik. You can learn more on the significance, mythological legends, stories, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi associated with Dhanteras here.

While the above link will help you understand the reasons behind Dhanteras celebration, it’s time to look at lovely messages and greetings to share with your loved ones. And it is fantastic to see how everyone is searching for new wishes and images. Exchanging greetings and blessings online has become the new festival ritual that is not going anywhere, anytime soon. Some of the commonly used keywords to search for Dhanteras 2020 greetings and images are - Dhanteras Wishes Images for WhatsApp, Dhanteras 2020 Images, Dhanteras Wallpaper HD Download, Dhanteras Images Download HD 2020, Happy Dhanteras HD Images, Happy Dhanteras Picture Download, Happy Dhanteras WhatsApp Status Video Download, Happy Dhanteras GIF Free Download, Happy Dhanteras WhatsApp Stickers, and more.

Happy Dhanteras (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Goddess Lakshmi, Please Bless the Recipient of This Message With Thirteen Times Dhan. Happy Dhanteras!

Happy Dhanteras (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: God’s Blessing May Come as a Surprise and How Much You Receive, Depends on How Much Your Heart Can Believe. May You Be Blessed Beyond What You Expect…. Subh Dhanteras to You and Your Family!

Happy Dhanteras (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Dhanteras, Devotees Take After the Convention of Obtaining Valuable Metals Gold, Platinum or Silver, As Gems Coins or Utensils, for Good Fortunes. Subh Dhanteras 2019.

Happy Dhanteras (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Dhanteras Light Up New Dreams, Fresh Hopes, Undiscovered Avenues, Different Perspectives, Everything Bright & Beautiful and Fill Your Days With Pleasant Surprises and Moments. Happy Dhanteras to You and Your Family.

Happy Dhanteras (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Festive Day of Dhanteras May the Divine Blessings of Goddess Lakshmi Bestow on You Bountiful Fortune. Here’s Sending You My Good Wishes for You.

How to Download Dhanteras 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

If you feel the above collection is not enough to wish everyone in your contact list, worry not. We bring you an easy way to download bright and colourful Dhanteras 2020 WhatsApp Stickers. You cand download Dhanteras Stickers For WhatsApp HERE.

Dhanteras is not the only celebration taking place on Day 1 of Diwali. The day will also see festivals like Govatsa Dwadashi, also known as Vasu Baras or Vagh Baras in states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat. It will be followed by Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali on Saturday. Get ready for lovely celebrations in the coming days. For now, we wish all our lovely readers a very Happy and Prosperous Dhanteras and Diwali 2020!

