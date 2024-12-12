Hanukkah 2024 starts from December 25 and will continue till January 2, 2025. It is an eight-day Jewish holiday that commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. Central to the celebration is the miracle of the oil, where a small quantity of purified oil lasted eight days in the temple’s menorah instead of just one. Observed with traditions like lighting the menorah, playing dreidel, and giving gifts, Hanukkah is a time to reflect on faith, perseverance, and the triumph of light over darkness. To celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights, we bring you traditional Hanukkah recipes for your festive menu. Hanukkah 2024 Start and End Dates: History, Significance and Other Details to Know About the Jewish ‘Festival of Lights.’

Food plays a significant role in Hanukkah celebrations, with traditional dishes symbolising the holiday's themes. Many Hanukkah foods are fried in oil to honour the miracle of the oil, while others highlight Jewish culinary traditions passed down through generations. From savoury to sweet, these dishes bring families together to share in the festive spirit and preserve cultural heritage. As you observe Hanukkah 2024, here are the traditional recipes that you must try during the holiday. Christmas 2024 Recipes: Irresistible Recipes To Try for the Holiday.

1. Latkes: Crisp potato pancakes fried in oil, latkes are perhaps the most iconic Hanukkah dish. Served with applesauce or sour cream, they celebrate the miracle of the oil and are a family favourite.

Watch Recipe Video of Latkes:

2. Sufganiyot: These sweet jelly-filled donuts are fried to golden perfection and dusted with powdered sugar, making them a delicious treat that also pays homage to the oil miracle.

Watch Recipe Video of Sufganiyot:

3. Brisket: A slow-cooked, tender beef dish, brisket is a traditional centrepiece for Hanukkah dinners, offering rich flavours that bring warmth to the holiday table.

Watch Recipe Video of Brisket:

4. Kugel: A baked noodle or potato casserole, kugel can be sweet or savoury and is a versatile dish often included in Hanukkah feasts.

Watch Recipe Video of Kugel:

5. Rugelach: These buttery, crescent-shaped pastries are filled with ingredients like nuts, chocolate, or fruit preserves, adding a touch of sweetness to the celebration.

Watch Recipe Video of Rugelach:

Hanukkah’s rich culinary traditions enhance the joy and meaning of the holiday, bringing families together to share in meals that honour history and heritage. Each dish, whether savoury or sweet, tells a story of resilience and celebration, deepening the connection to this special time of year. From frying latkes to savouring sufganiyot, Hanukkah foods add flavour and warmth to the Festival of Lights, making the holiday even more memorable.

