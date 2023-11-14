Bhai Dooj is an auspicious occasion dedicated to the love between brothers and sisters. The festival falls on the fifth day of the Hindu month of Kartik, which usually falls in October or November according to the Gregorian calendar. This year, Bhai Dooj 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The special occasion is also called Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Phonta, or Bhratri Dwitiya. As we celebrate Bhai Dooj 2023, we have compiled a list of Bhai Dooj 2023 wishes, Bhai Dooj messages, Bhai Dooj greetings, Bhai Dooj 2023 images and HD wallpapers, SMS, and sayings that you can share with your brothers. You can also download these wishes and send them to your siblings as Bhai Dooj pics, Bhaubeej images, and wallpapers.

Bhai Dooj 2023 (File Image)

Bhai Dooj 2022 Images for Sisters (FIle Image)

Bhai Dooj 2022 Messages for Brothers (File Image)

Bhai Dooj 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Bhai Dooj 2022 Greetings for Sisters (FIle Image)

In India, Bhai Dooj or Bhaubij is celebrated across various regions with different customs and rituals. The celebrations of Bhai Dooj are similar to the festival of Raksha Bandhan, where brothers and sisters shower love on each other and have a joyous time. On this day, sisters pray for the well-being and prosperity of their brothers. They apply a tilak on their brother's forehead and perform aarti to symbolize their love and protection. After the puja, brothers give gifts to their sisters as a token of their love and appreciation. These gifts can range from clothing, jewelry, sweets, or other items the sister desires. It is an occasion for siblings to reaffirm their love and commitment towards each other. Happy Bhai Dooj 2023 to all!

