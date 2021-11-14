Happy Children's Day to all the lovely children and also the inner child within the grown-up adults. November 14 is marked as Children's Day in the country as it honours Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and his fondness for little children. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on 14 November 1889 and always advocated for the education of children and youth. Children fondly called him Chacha Nehru and his birth anniversary is thus celebrated as Children's Day, a day all about celebrating the little ones. And on this day, people do share childhood quotes, images with messages and send wishes of Children's Day to one another. You could be a grown-up adult and still enjoy Children's Day just the same. So if you are looking for the latest Children's Day 2021, Bal Diwas Messages, Children's Day images with quotes, then we have it all here. We also give you some WhatsApp Stickers, Hike GIFs, and greetings for free download online. Children’s Day 2021: Activities To Make the Day Memorable for Children This Bal Diwas on November 14.

Usually, there are elocution competitions, fancy dress events on Children's day to encourage their participation and enjoy the day. Other than the celebrations in schools, people also enjoy sending Happy Children’s Day wishes and messages to their childhood buddies. So we have made a beautiful collection of Children’s Day wishes, Bal Diwas messages and greetings which you can use as Facebook Status Pictures to celebrate this day and pass on the good wishes to everyone, young or old.

Happy Children's Day Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: We Maybe Your Teachers but We Also Have a Lot More Things to Learn From You, Especially, How to Laugh With All Your Hearts. Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: You Never Become Old, if You Carry Your Childhood With you, Wish You all a Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children's Day (File Image)

Message Reads: Children Are the Flowers From Heaven. Let’s Make This World a Safe and Enjoyable Place for Our Kids. Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: The Sweetest Period of Anyone’s Life Is Their Childhood. A Very Happy Children’s Day to All the Kids in the World. Spend This Day With Unlimited Fun!

Happy Children's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May the Innocence That They Hold, Stays Forever in Their Pure Heart and Bring the Best Out for Each and Every One of Them. Happy Children’s Day to Everyone Celebrating.

How to Download Children's Day WhatsApp Stickers Online?

With so many people using WhatsApp today, the sticker feature is one of the most loved ones, more so by children and youngsters. So even for Children's Day, you can send your wishes via these animated stickers. Go to the Play Store and check for Children's Day stickers and download the ones that you like. You can click here for some options.

We hope that these wishes and messages help you celebrate Children’s Day virtually this time. Let your kids enjoy this day to the fullest and remind them of why this day is marked and pass on the teachings of Chacha Nehru. LatestLY wishes all its readers, Happy Children's Day!

