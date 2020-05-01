Happy Labour Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, SMS and Messages to Send on Day Honouring the Efforts of Labourers

Happy Labour Day 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Labour Day also known as International Workers’ Day is observed on May 1. The observance commemorates the work of labourers and the working classes. In some countries, it is referred to as May Day. The day is celebrated by following various programmes and workshops across countries. Although Labour Day is generally observed with various get-togethers and programmes, this year celebrations have been cancelled due to lockdown. Meanwhile, you can wish people on Labour Day 2020 by sending these wishes and messages. Share these Labour Day WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Labour Day HD Images, SMS, GIF Images and messages to wish on the day. Labour Day 2020 Google Doodle Illustrates Many Professions Across The Labour Force This International Workers’ Day.

Labour Day honouring the work of labourers and workers came into being following the International Workers' Day union movement in the 19th century. In the United States, the industrialists have started exploiting workers by making them work for 15 hours a day. As the exploitation continued, workers and labourers formed a union demanding their rights. Following a peaceful protest in which people were killed, the Labour Day came into force. As we recognise the hard work and efforts of skilled and unskilled labourers, here are some text messages, Labour Day HD Images and Wallpaper which honours their contribution to the society. Happy Labour Day 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, May Day Messages and Wishes to Send on International Workers’ Day.

With Hard Work Comes Great Satisfaction. Enjoy Your Labour Day Weekend. Happy Labour Day 2020.

The Highest Pleasure to Be Got Out of Freedom, and Having Nothing to Do, Is Labour. Happy Labour Day.

True Liberty Lies in Hard Work. Rest Has Meaning in Diligence. Happy Labour Day 2020.

It Is a Day to Celebrate Each Other and to Share Happiness. Happy Labour Day!

Neither Silver nor Gold Was the Ransom for Our Living Standard; Congratulations, Your Sweat Paid the Price. Happy Labour Day 2020.

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, you can also use the medium to send wishes and greetings.