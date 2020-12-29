It's a time of celebration and people are a little too excited about it. Come December and a slew of different events begin. People have taken to social media platforms sharing their ideas and thoughts about the upcoming year. As 2021 approaches, we bring to you Happy New Year wishes and messages to send your loved ones. It also includes messages and greetings to share with them. We also bring to you Happy New Year 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the occasion. Wish people good health and hope of a better future.

2020 has not been a year of great memories for people. As many lost their jobs and others had to get pay cuts, people are eagerly waiting for the New Year to start. Most of them are expecting 2021 to bring along good luck, prosperity and health into their family. And New Year celebrations have been cut off this year to thwart the spread of coronavirus. While you may not be able to meet your loved ones this time, share with them these thoughtful messages and shower love upon them. You can also post these New Year greetings on social media and extending wishes on a nicer time ahead. Happy NIs It Happy New Year or Happy New Years? Here’s How to Wish Someone and Ring In 2021.

Happy New Year Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year Be an Adventurous Journey for You to Explore New Avenues and Reach Heights of Success!

Happy New Year Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: I Wish This New Year Provides You With Enough Reasons to Be Happy and You Have Uncountable Days Filled With Joy and Mirth! Sending Advance Wishes for New Year 2021.

Happy New Year Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: New Year Gives You the Perfect Opportunity to Start Afresh. Grab the Chance and Make the World a Better Place for You and Yours. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year 2021 GIF!

GIF Greetings Read: Wishing You a Happy New Year 2021

New Year Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Out With the Old, In With the New: May You Be Happy the Whole Year Through. Happy New Year in Advance!

Happy Happy New Year Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Friend, Neighbor, Confidante: You Have Improved My Life So Much That, As We Enter a New Year, I Wish for You All the Love You Have Shown Me. Happy New Year 2020 in Advance.

How to Download New Year WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used platform, people use the medium to send messages and greetings. You can also download Happy New Year WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and share it with your near and dear ones. Tell them how 2021 is going to be a blessed time of year. Help them dream better and of a brighter time. Also, remind them of their past victories and they can do the same going ahead. We wish everyone a very Happy New Year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).