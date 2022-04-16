Holy Saturday marks the last day of the Holy Week observance. Holy Saturday 2022 falls on April 16 and is sure to be an extremely important day for Christians across the world. The celebration of Holy Saturday is filled with various rituals and traditions as it is the day that precedes the grand celebration of Jesus’s resurrection on Easter Sunday. People often share Happy Holy Saturday wishes, Holy Saturday 2022 Greetings and messages, Happy Holy Saturday 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Holy Saturday Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends online. Holy Saturday 2022: Date, Christian Traditions, History and Significance of the Last Day of Holy Week & Lent.

Holy Saturday commemorates the Harrowing of Hell while Jesus Christ's body lay in the tomb. According to the Bible, Jesus was tortured on crucified on the solemn day of Good Friday and his body was laid on a tomb for three days. Then, on the following Sunday, Jesus was resurrected, and the celebration of Easter was commemorated. Holy Saturday falls right in between the mourning of Good Friday and the celebration of Easter and is usually filled with various prep work for Easter celebrations.

Christians of the Catholic, Lutheran, Methodist, Anglican and Reformed denominations begin the celebration of the Easter Vigil service on Holy Saturday. In addition to this, graves are also decorated with flowers during the day of Holy Saturday. As we prepare to celebrate Holy Saturday 2022, here are some Happy Holy Saturday wishes, Holy Saturday 2022 Greetings and messages, Happy Holy Saturday 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Holy Saturday Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holy Saturday

His Cross Stands Empty in a World Grown Silent

Through Hours of Anguish and of Dread.

In Stillness, Earth Awaits the Resurrection,

While Christ Goes Down To Wake the Dead.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “For if We Have Been United With Him in a Death Like His, We Will Certainly Also Be United With Him in a Resurrection Like His.” Roman 6:5

Holy Saturday

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holy Saturday

There Is a Great Silence on Earth Today,

A Great Silence and Stillness,

Silence Because the King Is Asleep.

God Has Died in the Flesh And

Hell Trembles With Fear.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “…Why Do You Seek the Living One Among the Dead? He Is Not Here, but He Has Been Raised.” Luke 24:15. Holy Saturday

WhatsApp Message Reads: For Christ Also Died for Sins Once for All, the Just for the Unjust, so That He Might Bring Us to God, Having Been Put to Death in the Flesh, but Made Alive in the Spirit…1 Peter 3:18.

The celebration of Holy Week 2022 began on April 10 and follows Jesus Christ’s journey through Jerusalem. The week-long observance, which is filled with various special masses, dedicated feasts, prayer meetings, etc, finally comes to an end on Holy Saturday. It is also said to be the last day of Lent and is often referred to as Easter Eve in some parts of the world.

