International Music Day or World Music Day is observed on October 1 annually to celebrate the beauty of music. It is to promote global harmony through the music with special focus on organising musical events, radio and television programs and press recordings. The aim is to build up an environment more conducive and hospitable to music. It also highlights the need to fight against sound pollution. International Music Council which organised the day, proposes that each country should maintain a few moments of silence on the International Music Day, and use that silence to listen to music played out in main city squares. World Music Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Facebook Messages & SMS to Celebrate Fête de la Musique.

International Music Day was initiated in 1975 by Lord Yehudi Menuhin. It was first organised by the International Music Council on October 1, 1975, in accordance with the resolution taken at the 15th General Assembly in Lausanne in 1973. The International Music Council (IMC) or the guardian of the IMD was founded by UNESCO in 1949. The aim of the observance is to create a global atmosphere of music, a platform where people can come together with their diversities and interact. World Music Day 2020 Quotes With HD Images: These 10 Instagram-Worthy Sayings Are Perfect to Celebrate Fête de la Musique.

The International Music Council encourages musical diversity and access to culture. It thus tries to unite everyone and various organisations in some 150 countries worldwide to bring peace and understanding among people across class, culture and heritage. The best way to celebrate World Music Day is by listening to your favourite one and share some with your loved ones. You can also share pictures of your favourite musicians and lyrics of a song with the hashtags #InternationalMusicDay and #WorldMusicDay. We wish you a Happy World Music Day!

