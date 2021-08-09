Muslims in India are set to welcome the Islamic New Year 2021 this month. The Islamic New Year, also known as Hijri New Year, commences with the beginning of Muharram month. Apparently, Muharram is the first month in the Islamic calendar. While the Islamic New Year is not widely celebrated by Muslims, a section does mark the annual event. The ongoing coronavirus-induced restrictions might to allow huge celebrations, but virtual greeting is a new trend. This is why we bring you a collection of Islamic New Year 2021 messages, WhatsApp stickers, status, HD images, wallpapers and quotes to observe Hijri 1443. Islamic New Year 2021: From Date to Significance, Everything to Know About Hijri New Year.

The date from which the Islamic New Year 2021 will begin is determined by the moon sighting. Under the Islamic calendar, months complete 29 or 30 days depending upon moon sighting. A new month begins when the moon is sighted on 29th of the ongoing month. If the is not sighted on 29th, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month starts the next day. When Is Muharram in Saudi Arabia? What Is Ashura? Know Moon Sighting Date and Significance of the First Islamic Month.

August 9 will be the 29th of Dhul Qadah, the last month in the Islamic calendar, in India. If the moon is sighted on August 9, Muharram in India will commence from August 10, marking the begging of the Islamic New Year. If the moon is not sighted on August 9, Dhul Qadah month will complete 30 days and Muharram will begin from August 11, meaning the Islamic New Year will be observed on August 11.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, unnecessary travel and meetings should be avoided. If you want to greet your loved ones on the Islamic New Year 2021, here's a collection of Islamic New Year messages, Hijri 1443 images, quotes, HD wallpapers and WhatsApp status.

Islamic New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Blessed Islamic New Year 2021

Islamic New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Blessed Muharram Greetings 1443 to You. May the New Year Furnish You With Deeper Faith.

Islamic New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As the Hijri New Year Begins, Let Us Pray That It Will Be a Year Full of Peace, Happiness and Many New Friends. May Allah Bless You Throughout the New Year.

Islamic New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Blessed Muharram May Peace and Blessings of Almighty Allah Be With You This Year and Always.

Islamic New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Alone We Worship, and You Alone We Ask for Help, for Each and Everything. May Your Faith in Him Always Bring You Peace and Prosperity. Happy New Hijri Year!

Islamic New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As the Hijri New Year Begins, Let Us Pray That It Will Be a Year Full of Peace, Happiness and Many New Friends. May Allah Bless You Throughout the New Year.

Muharram 2021: Date, Significance Of Islamic New Year, Ashura; Know Everything About Hijri New Year

The Islamic New Year, also known as Hijri Year, has links with the migration of Prophet Mohammed from Mecca to Medina in 622 AD. A section of Muslims celebrate the arrival of the Islamic New Year, while a vast majority doesn't. Notably, the Battle of Karbala, during which Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed, and his family members were martyred, was fought in Muharram. Shia Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Hussain and his family members by self-flagellating.

