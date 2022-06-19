Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 every year. Also known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, this is a federal holiday that marks the end of the enslavement of African Americans in the United States of America. The celebration of Juneteenth plays a key role in helping raise awareness about the history of the United States of America, the journey to making each and everyone truly free and the atrocities that African Americans have endured for centuries. To mark this day, people often share Juneteenth 2022 wishes and greetings, Happy Juneteenth messages, Juneteenth WhatsApp Stickers and Juneteenth 2022 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Juneteenth marks the day that slavery was finally ended in the United States. Even though precedence Abraham Lincoln issues the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, freeing the enslaved people in Texas and all the rebellious parts of the Southern secessionist states of the Confederacy, slavery was not completely eradicated from the states. The border states of Delaware and Kentucky continued to keep African Americans enslaved and were freed with the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished chattel slavery nationwide on December 6, 1865.

The celebration of Juneteenth on June 19 marks the day in 1885 when General Order No. 3 by Union Army General Gordon Granger proclaimed the freedom of enslaved people in Texas - the last state in the United States to do so. As we mark this historic day, here are some Juneteenth 2022 wishes and greetings, Happy Juneteenth messages, Juneteenth WhatsApp Stickers and Juneteenth 2022 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Embrace the Difference in the Colours of Our Skin and Celebrate Our Differences With Respect and Happiness. Happy Juneteenth!

WhatsApp Message Reads: God Made Us All Equal, but Humans Created Differences Which Have Been the Cause of Many Problems. This Juneteenth Celebrate Freedom and Spread the Messages of Equality and Togetherness.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending My Love and Lots of Warm Wishes on Freedom Day. Happy Juneteenth National Independence Day 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Not Teach Our Coming Generations the Things That Divide Us but Teach Them Things That Unite Us. Happy Black Independence Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Fight This Social Issue and Make This World a Happy and Safe Place To Live. Happy Juneteenth Day!

The celebration of Juneteenth gives people a much-needed opportunity to not only educate and remind themselves of the dark history of the United States but also to take appropriate steps to increase awareness about this and highlight what can be done to ensure that history does not repeat. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Juneteenth 2022!

