Lal Bahadur Shastri's death anniversary is annually observed on January 11. He dedicated more than three decades to the country and is known as a man of great integrity and competence. The second Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri, is cherished for his simplicity and commitment to the country. People across the country are still moved by his significant role in India's freedom struggle and his famous slogan, "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan." His leadership and achievements are honoured nationwide on his death anniversary each year. Lal Bahadur Shastri's death anniversary 2025 on January 11 is a perfect time to revisit his role in the country's upliftment, a rich known legacy. Hence, we bring you video from the show Bharat Ratna The Jewels of India. The show celebrates the recipients of India’s highest civilian honour. Through the medium of graphics and information, the show intends to exhibit hidden unknown and loved stories from the lives of these legendary characters.

Watch Video of 'Lal Bahadur Shastri - Epitome Of Integrity':

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)