It's Thiruvonam and Malayalees around the world are quite excited. People have taken to social media platforms with wishes and messages celebrating the festival. Meanwhile, people adorning their front courtyards with Pookalams made of varying flowers. Different types of flowers in different colours, shapes and patterns are used in the pookalam. People also keep a lotus in the middle which enhances the look of the flower rangoli. As we celebrate Thiruvonam 2020, we bring to you latest beautiful Pookalam designs and patterns to make your Onam celebrations brighter. These are easy videos and won't take much time making your work easier. Onam 2020 Pookalam Designs for Beginners: Easy and New Rangoli Designs With Flowers for Thiru Onam (View Images and Videos)

Onam sees large scale festivities in Kerala as people come together to celebrate the day. Onasadhya is the main attraction of the day when a grand feast including sweet dishes is served on a banana leaf. Folk dances and different games are also played on this day. Children and adults equally come together to make Pookalams early morning. Traditionally children pluck flowers from their gardens and separate the petals for the Pookalam. These flower rangolis bring in the festive spirit of the occasion. Watch these videos and you can make these designs easily at home. Onam 2020 Easy Pookalam Photos: Latest DIY Pookalam Drawing With Beautiful Flowers to Celebrate Kerala's Harvest Festival (Watch Videos)

Simple Onam Pookalam Design:

Beautiful Pookalam For Onam:

Onam is celebrated to welcome King Mahabali who is believed to have once ruled the land. It is said that during the time of the generous King there everything was in plenty and people lived happily. And today Onam is celebrated to showcase the good times and to invite the King who returns on Thiruvonam to visit his subjects. Happy Onam to everyone celebrating!

