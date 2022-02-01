Navratri, also spelt as Navaratri, is a nine-day celebration that focuses on offering prayers to Goddess Shakti and celebrating nine forms of Devi. Four Navaratris are celebrated every year to mark the beginning of a new season. Magha Gupta Navratri is the celebration of the festival in the Hindu month of Magha, marking the beginning of Spring. Magha Gupta Navratri 2022 will begin on February 2. This nine-day celebration will go on till February 10. As we prepare to celebrate Magha Gupta Navratri 2022, here is everything you need to know about this celebration, Magha Gupta Navratri 2022 Dates & Magha Gupta Navratri 2022 Puja Vidhi. February 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Know All Important Dates and List of Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

When is Magha Gupta Navratri 2022?

Magha Gupta Navratri 2022 will begin from February 2 until February 10. The celebration begins on the first day in the Shukla Paksha of Magha month. The first day of Navaratri is known as Pratipada. Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2022: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat and Celebrations Related to Lord Ganesha’s Birthday.

Below is the complete list of Magha Gupta Navratri 2022 Dates

Navratri Day 1: Pratipada – Ghatasthapana and Shailputri Puja - February 2

Navratri Day 2: Dwitiya – Brahmacharini Puja - February 3

Navratri Day 3: Tritiya – Chandraghanta Puja - February 4

Navratri Day 4: Chaturthi – Kushmanda Puja - February 5

Navratri Day 5: Panchami – Skandamata Puja - February 6

Navratri Day 6: Sashthi – Katyayani Puja - February 7

Navratri Day 7: Saptami – Kaal Ratri Puja - February 8

Navratri Day 8: Ashtami – Mahagauri Puja and Sandhi Puja - February 9

Navratri Day 9: Navami – Siddhidatri Puja - February 10

2022 Magha Gupta Navratri Ghatasthapana Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Magha Ghatasthapana falls on February 2, 2022, Wednesday. Ghatasthapana Muhurat or auspicious timings: 07:09 AM to 08:31 AM, Duration - 01 Hour 22 Mins. List of Major Indian Festivals and Events in 2022.

How to Celebrate Magha Gupta Navratri?

The celebration of Magha Gupta Navratri, like other Navaratris, also involves the observance of the stringent Navratri fast. Many people also place an auspicious clay plot with diya in the house and offer prayers to the pot. This clay pot is placed on the first day of Navaratri, following the rituals of teh Ghatasthapna Puja. Each day of Navaratri is dedicated to offering prayers to a different Avatar of Goddess Shakti.

The celebration of Navaratri is an integral part of the beginning of every season for Hindus across the world. The festival is especially popular for people in North Indian states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, etc. The celebration of Sharad Navaratri, which is observed in October, is more widely commemorated amongst various other states. We hope that this Magha Gupta Navratri 2022 fills your life with all the happiness and peace you deserve.

