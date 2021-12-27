Mandala Puja at Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple is observed on the 11th or 12th day during Dhanu Masam. This year it will fall on December 27, Monday. Mandala Puja is the last day of 41 days of austerity observed by the devotees of Lord Ayyappa. Therefore, the fasting for the day began on November 17 Wednesday. The Mandala season puja starts on the first day of Vrischika Masam and ends on the 12th day of Dhanu Masam. People send messages to their family and friends in Hindi, Malayalam, and English to send wishes on this auspicious day. Here are some wishes for the day that you can send across to one and all through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

The followers of Lord Ayyappa observe a strict fast for Mandala Puja. During the Mandala Puja, devotees wear a Rudraksha or Tulsi Mala with Ayyappa’s locket until they visit the temple and remove the mala. Also, during the Pooja, the devotees should pray twice, avoid physical intimacy and cause hurt to the others. Devotees wish each other on this day through various social media platforms.

Kerala: Mandala puja was held at the Lord Ayyappa temple on Sunday, December 26, marking the conclusion of the 41-day pilgrim season. pic.twitter.com/x0SYrBVmFu — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2021

Mandala puja’s significance is mentioned in many of the Puranas. According to the scriptures, a person’s destiny witnesses positive change only if they perform the Mandala Puja. If done with true devotion and complete dedication, Mandala Puja can surely grant fulfillment of one’s desires. Females between 1-9 years and women above 50 years can observe the Mandala Puja vrat. They are called Malikapuram. You may select from our wide range of WhatsApp stickers, HD Wallpapers, GIF Images and SMS to send to near and dear ones and wish them a happy and fulfilling Mandala Puja. Wishing everyone a Happy Mandala Puja 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2021 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).