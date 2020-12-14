Monkey Day is an international observance held on December 14. It is to celebrate the unique characteristics of simians. The day focuses on other non-human primates such as apes, tarsiers, and lemurs. The holiday was popularised in 2000 by artists Casey Sorrow and Eric Millikin when they were art students at Michigan State University. As we observe Monkey Day 2020, we bring to you some of the interesting facts about the animal. Monkey Day: Top 15 Fun And Interesting Facts About Monkeys That Will Blow Your Mind Away.

Many zoo and sanctuaries hold various events on the day for monkeys. Monkey Day themed comics and artworks are hosted on this day. Often celebrations involving raising money for primate-related issues are held on this day. Costume parties drawing attention to issues related to monkeys including medical research, animal rights and also held. Meanwhile, check some facts about the primates. World Chimpanzee Day 2020: Cute Videos of Chimps Showing Their Funny And Playful Nature, So Human-Like!

There are currently 264 known monkey species.

Groups of monkeys are known as a ‘tribe’, ‘troop’ or ‘mission’.

The Pygmy Marmoset is the smallest type of monkey, with adults weighing between 120 and 140 grams.

The Mandrill is the largest type of monkey, with adult males weighing up to 35 kg.

Spider monkeys get their name because of their long arms, legs and tail.

The monkey is the 9th animal that appears on the Chinese zodiac, appearing as the zodiac sign in 2016.

Capuchin monkeys are believed to be one of the smartest New World monkey species. They have the ability to use tools, learn new skills and show various signs of self-awareness.

Monkey Day is popular among animal rights and environmental activists, and visual artists and art institutions. Supporters of the day include Jane Goodall, Greenpeace, National Geographic, the National Portrait Gallery in London, the Louvre Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Smithsonian Institution. We hope the day promotes awareness about animals.

