Rajab, also known as Rajab-Ul-Murajjab, is the seventh month of the Islamic calendar. It holds great significance for Muslims all across the globe. It is ordained as one of the four sacred months in Islam by Allah. Muslims observe the month with a lot of devotion, reverence, faith, and reflection. During this month, Muslims seek forgiveness, strengthen and deepen their connection with Allah, and purify their hearts. Many devotees also observe a fast during this month. The month offers an opportunity for spiritual growth and renewal. When the month of Jumada-Al-Akhir ends, the sacred month of Rajab begins. The starting date of the month depends on the moon sighting. Let’s learn all about it below. Rajab Date in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh: When Is Shab-e-Miraj? Here's Everything About 7th Month of Islamic Calendar.

Rajab 2025 Date in India

The dates for the month of Rajab depend on the moon sighting, so the exact date is yet to be confirmed. In India, if the moon is sighted on the night of January 1, 2025, the month will begin on January 2, 2025. However, if the moon is not sighted, the Rajab month will start on January 3, 2025.

Rajab Month History

The sacred month of Rajab is associated with several key events in Islamic history. It marks the birth of Imam Ali on 13 Rajab and the Isra’ and Mi’raj, the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) miraculous night journey on 27 Rajab. The Battle of Tabuk in 9 AH showed Muslim unity, while Salahuddin Al-Ayyubi liberated Jerusalem on 27 Rajab 583 AH (1187 CE). The sacred month of Rajab was revered even in pre-Islamic times as a month of peace.

Rajab Month Significance

The month of Rajab is one of the four sacred months in Islam. It is a time of peace, as fighting and violence are prohibited. Muslims use this month to reflect, seek forgiveness, and strengthen their connection with Allah. Rajab is seen as a spiritual preparation for Ramadan, and it encourages worship and performing good deeds. Rajab month has always been respected and revered as a holy month. Today this month is a time for charity, peace, purifying the heart, and helping Muslims grow spiritually. Shab-e-Miraj (Isra' and Mi'raj) 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know All About 'The Night of Ascent', Also Known As Lailat Al Miraj.

Rajab is a sacred month that encourages reflection, worship, and spiritual growth. Its significance lies in helping Muslims strengthen their faith, deepen their connection with Allah, and prepare for the holy month of Ramadan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2025 12:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).