We don't plan on strutting the streets of New York City or shopping for Manolo Blahniks with our besties anytime soon, but we can all agree that the bond between Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte is that of a best friend. Hate them or love them; you need them in your life! Whether you're looking for the perfect caption or a sweet saying to accompany a birthday gift — friendship quotes are a great way to show your pals how much they mean to you. National Best Friends Day (US) 2021 Images, Wishes & Greetings: Quotes on Friendship, WhatsApp Messages and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate With Your BFF.

With the best friend quotes below, you will be reminded how good it is to have such an amazing friendship. Read on!

Funny Best Friend Quotes- Whether it's inside jokes, terrible puns or the worst dad jokes, you have definitely shared a moment of uncontrollable giggles with your bestie. Have a look at these quotes!

1. "Best friend: the one that you can be mad at only for a short period of time because you have important stuff to tell them." — Unknown

2. "'Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected." — Charles Lamb

3. "A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked." — Bernard Meltzer

4. "Best friends. Because if anyone else heard our conversations, we'd end up in the mental hospital." — Unknown

5. "Best friends don't care if your house is clean. They care if you have wine." — Unknown

Cute Friendship Quotes- Sappy quotes are the perfect way to make your friend (and you too) smile. So in commemoration of your favourite cringe moments, take a look at these!

1. "It's not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters." — Unknown

2. "To the world you may be just one person, but to one person you may be the world." — Dr. Seuss

3. "A friend is one who overlooks your broken fence and admires the flowers in your garden." — Unknown

4. "A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." — Walter Winchell

5. "A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are." — Unknown

Inspirational Friendship Quotes- True friends can inspire you to grow into a better version of yourself. So for your biggest cheerleader, return the favour with these quotes!

1. "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched — they must be felt with the heart." — Helen Keller

2. "Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light." — Dumbledore

3. "Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything." — Muhammad Ali

4. "Don't make friends who are comfortable to be with. Make friends who will force you to lever yourself up." — Thomas J. Watson

5. "The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart." — Elisabeth Foley

So on this National Best Friends Day, make sure to give your bestie a warm bear hug and use these quotes to show them how special they are to you!

