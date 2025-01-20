If you dream about cheese platters, and get excited about a perfectly melted topping, you might just be a certified cheese lover! Every year, National Cheese Lover's Day is celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on January 20 with great enthusiasm. On this day, cheese lovers gather and enjoy the most loved food. With thousands of types, there’s a cheese for every taste and occasion! The annual US event is dedicated to appreciating and enjoying cheese in all its delicious forms.

National Cheese Lover's Day honours one of the world's most beloved and versatile foods, which has been enjoyed in cuisines across the globe. In this article, let’s know more about the National Cheese Lover's Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

National Cheese Lover's Day 2025 Date

National Cheese Lover's Day 2025 falls on Monday, January 20.

National Cheese Lover's Day Significance

Cheese has been used in countless recipes, from appetisers to desserts. It can be melted, grated, crumbled, or enjoyed on its own. Talking about its origin, Cheese dates back over 4,000 years and is believed to have been discovered accidentally when milk curdled in animal stomachs used as storage.

This versatile food transcends borders and features in cuisines worldwide. Think Italian mozzarella, French Brie, Swiss Gruyère, Greek feta, or Mexican queso fresco, all have it. The world’s most expensive cheese, Pule, is made from donkey milk in Serbia. This day is a great opportunity for cheese lovers to enjoy cheese in all its glorious forms! Happy National Cheese Lover's Day 2025 to all!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2025 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).