National Pajama Day 2020 Quotes: These Fun Sayings on Wearing Pajamas Will Make For Perfect Instagram Captions if You Love Rocking PJs

Happy National Pajama Day 2020! Well, pretty much all of us are sitting in quarantine and rocking the pyjamas look right? Unless you are in that work setup where you have to sit in formals at work, then we pity you. But well, today you can totally wear your PJs while working as it the National Pajama Day. It is a fun observance that celebrates our comfort outfit. And are you thinking what another way can you mark the celebration other than just wearing the pyjamas? Well, how about sending some funny quotes and sayings which describe the comfort of these outfits. On this National Pajama Day 2020, we have got you a collection of some pajama quotes which you can not only share as your stories but also use as captions to post your pictures in pajamas on social media, well thank us later!

There is no significant reason as to why this day is marked but it is said to have emerged from a company's campaign in 2004, by celebrating Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day as a reward for the late-night working on Texas. So essentially, on this day, people everywhere dress up in their pajamas and head to work, so cool right? Well, now as you are working from home, every day could be Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day. So on this day, we have got you some wonderful quotes which will suffice you to send across messages for the celebrations. Quarantine in Pyjamas! Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone Teach How Life is Better in Your Night Suits (View Pics).

Quote Reads: “My Hobbies Include Putting On Pajamas As Soon as I Get Home.” – Unknown

Quote Reads: “I Always Think a Day When You Never Get Out of Your Pajamas Is a Win.” – Mark Hamill

Quote Reads: “Pajamas Are Good for the Soul.” – Rebecca Stead

Quote Reads: “Any Day When You Can Stay in Pajamas the Whole Time Is a Good Day.” – Unknown

Quote Reads: “Life Is So Uncertain: You Never Know What Could Happen. One Way to Deal With That Is to Keep Your Pajamas Washed.” – Haruki Murakami

Even if you are much of a power dresser, who loves dressing up and switching outfits, you'd agree that at the end of the day, we all long for pajamas. Especially, sleeping in the silk material ones! Are you feeling comfortable already? So don't forget to celebrate this fun holiday and share these fun quotes and sayings with your friends and colleagues too, because it is after all 'Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day!'