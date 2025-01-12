National Youth Day 2025 is marked on January 12. This annual commemoration is marked on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The Hindu monk is noted for putting India on the global map and for the power he believed the young people of the country held. To celebrate National Youth Day 2025, people are sure to share Happy National Youth Day images and wallpapers, National Youth Day 2025 wishes and messages, Happy National Youth Day greetings, National Youth Day Facebook status pictures and Happy National Youth Day 2025 Whatsapp stickers with their friends and family. Top 25 Swami Vivekananda Jayanti Images and National Youth Day HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Rashtriya Yuva Diwas in India by Sharing WhatsApp Status and Quotes.

The celebration of National Youth Day on January 12 was first made in 1984. The Government said that the philosophy of Swami and the ideals for which he lived and worked could be a great source of inspiration for Indian Youth Day. Every year, on the occasion of the National Youth Day, schools and colleges organise special events and functions for the students to have a platform where they can voice their concerns and celebrate the teachings of Swami Vivekananda.

Every year, on the occasion of National Youth Day, people also celebrate the day with a dedicated theme that helps people to have a more cohesive celebration and poignant conversations. National Youth Day 2025 theme is Arise, Awake, and Realize the Power You Hold.

We hope that the celebration of National Youth Day helps you to give the youth of the country the space to talk about the challenges that stand in the way of bringing actionable change. The celebration of National Youth Day is a reminder that the youth of the country truly have the power and encourages them to come together and make the most of it. Happy National Youth Day 2025!

