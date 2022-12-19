Ram Prasad Bismil’s death anniversary is observed every year on December 19. He was sentenced to death on December 19, 1927, at Gorakhpur Jail for the Kakori case. Ram Prasad Bismil was a freedom fighter who started taking part in revolutionary activities at the very young age of 11 years. He was also a patriotic poet who wrote in Hindi and Urdu using the pen names Ram, Agyat and Bismil. He actively participated in the Mainpuri Conspiracy of 1918 and the Kakoi conspiracy of 1925 and struggled against British imperialism. As you observe the 95th death anniversary of Ram Prasad Bismil, we at LatestLY have compiled images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as quotes, messages and sayings to remember him on this day. Ram Prasad Bismil Birth Anniversary 2022 Wishes: Share Quotes, Messages, HD Wallpapers, SMS And Sayings To Pay Tribute To The Freedom Fighter.

Bismil was born on 11 June 1897 in Shah Jahanpur, Uttar Pradesh and was associated with Arya Samaj since childhood. He got inspiration from Satyarth Prakash, a book written by Swami Dayanand Saraswati and started working for India’s independence. He was one of the co-founders of the Hindustan Republican Association. From 1919 to 1920, he remained underground and produced several books. During this period, he also translated two works from Bengali and fabricated Catherine or Swadhinta ki Devi from an English text. Remembering Bismil on his 95th death anniversary, here are Ram Prasad Bismil’s death anniversary 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as quotes, sayings and messages.

In memory of Ram Prasad Bismil, Shaheed Samark Samiti of Shah Jahanpur established a memorial at Khiri Bagh mohalla of Shah Jahanpur city, where he was born in 1897 and named it “Amar Shaheed Ram Prasad Bismil Smarak”. The government of India issued a multicolour commemorative postal stamp on December 19, 1997, for Bismil’s birth centenary year.

