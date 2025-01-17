Sakat Chauth 2025 falls on January 17. Also known as Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi, this annual commemoration is marked on the shukla paksha chaturthi in the Hindu month of Magh. Every month, the Chaturthi tithi during the dark phase is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and is known as Sankashti. Sakat Chauth is a celebration that is also dedicated to Goddess Sakat and is celebrated mainly across North India. On the occasion of Sakat Chauth 2025, people often share Happy Sakat Chauth 2025 wishes and messages, Sakat Chauth 2025 greetings, Lord Ganesha images and HD wallpapers, Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi photos and more with family and friends.

The celebration of ​​Sakat Chauth revolves around the legend of Sakat and this story is often retold on Sakat Chauth. The celebration of Sakat Chauth is believed to be an important observance that is dedicated to praying for the wellbeing of on’e children and to help ward off any troubles. Goddess Sakat is known to be extremely protective of the young ones and stories that highlight this side of the Goddess are often retold on Sakat Chauth. Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Wishes and Sakat Chauth Greetings.

On the occasion of Sakat Chauth 2025, people are sure to set on a journey to visit the Sakat temple in Rajasthan. This temple is about 60 kilometre from Alwar and 150 kilometre from Jaipur, the state capital of Rajasthan. One can visit Sakat Mata Temple to get more information on Sakat Goddess. As we celebrate Sakat Chauth 2025, here are some Happy Sakat Chauth 2025 wishes and messages, Sakat Chauth 2025 greetings, Sakat Chauth images and HD wallpapers, Lord Ganesha images and HD wallpapers, Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi photos that you can share online.

Sakat Chauth Wishes

Sakat Chauth Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Sakat Chauth Messages

Sakat Chauth Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sakat Chauth Greetings

Sakat Chauth Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi Images

Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi Wallpapers

Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sakat Chauth is also known as Sankat Chauth, since it is also a Sankashti Chaturthi. In addition to Goddess Sakat, Lord Ganehsa is also revered on this special day. We hope that Sakat Chauth 2025 brings with it all the love, light and happiness that you get deserve.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2025 09:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).