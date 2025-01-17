Sakat Chauth 2025 falls on January 17. This annual festival is dedicated to the worship of Lord Ganesha and is considered to be one of the most auspicious days for practising Hindus. Women often observe a stringent fast, on the occasion of Sakat Chauth and the legend of Sakat Chauth that describes the legends of Goddess Sakat is also retold on this day. As we celebrate Sakat Chauth 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Sakat Chauth, its significance, puja vidhi, moonrise time, Chaturthi time and other details. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Sakat Chauth 2025 Date, Moonrise Time and Chaturthi Tithi

Sakat Chauth is celebrated on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi during the Hindu month of Magh. The celebration of Sakat Chauth 2025 falls on January 17. The Chaturthi Tithi for Sakat Chauth 2025 begins at 04:06 AM on Jan 17, and will go on till 05:30 AM on Jan 18. The moonrise time on Sakat Chauth is at 09:34 PM. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Sakat Chauth Puja Vidhi, Rituals and Significance

The celebration of Sakat Chauth is believed to be an important observance, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, which is focussed on appeasing the almighty. The celebration revolves around the story of Goddess Sakat - and the power that she holds to protect and safeguard the kids of the community - is often shared amongst fellow devotees. There is a village in Rajasthan that has a dedicated temple to Goddess Sakat and celebrates Sakat Chauth with great fervour.

This celebration is also known as Sankat Chauth, Til-Kuta Chauth, Vakra-Tundi Chaturthi and Maghi Chauth. The celebration is also seen as a way to appease Lord Ganesha and people observe a day long fast to seek the protection and well being of their children. We hope that the commemoration of Sakat Chauth gives your family the protection and happiness that it deserves. Happy Sakat Chauth.

