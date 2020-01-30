School Day of Non-Violence and Peace 2020: Date and Significance of the Day to Promote Non-Violent Education

International Day of Peace (Photo credit: Getty Images)

The School Day of Non-violence and Peace 2020 takes places on Thursday, January 30. This observance was founded by the Spanish poet Llorenc Vidal Vidal in Majorca in 1964. Notably, Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary and Martyrs' Day also falls on this day. According to Wikipedia, Vidal started this day as "a starting point and support for a pacifying and non-violent education of a permanent character." From Gautam Buddha to Albert Einstein, 5 Must-Read Quotes on Peace.

The School Day of Non-violence and Peace Day's basic and permanent message is: "Universal love, non-violence and peace. Universal love is better than egoism, non-violence is better than violence, and peace is better than war". International Day of Peace: The World Turned More Negative And This is Why We Need More Peace.

In the northern hemisphere, this day is observed on March 30. Former Director-General of UNESCO Federico Mayor Zaragoza had also promoted the School Day of Non-violence and Peace. "We can not achieve sustainable development without a culture of peace," he had said.