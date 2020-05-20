Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2020 Greetings & Duas: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Wishes and SMS to Wish to Celebrate Laylat al-Qadr

Shab-e-Qadr (File Image)

In the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims around the world observe Shab-e-Qadr, also known as Laylat al-Qadr on the 27th night of Ramzan. As per Islamic belief, Shab-e-Qadr is the Night of Decree, Night of Power, Night of Value, Night of Destiny or Night of Measures. On this sacred night, Holy Quran was first sent down from heaven to the world and its verses were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). It must also be noted that night of Shab-e-Qadr falls on one of the odd-numbered nights of the last ten days of Ramadan. However, Muslims globally decided to practice Shab-e-Qadr after completion of 26th Ramzan. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2020 greetings, days, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages, SMS to send across to your friends and relatives. Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, HD Images, Wallpapers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images and SMS to Send Ahead of Eid ul-Fitr.

Shab-e-Qadr 2020 will begin after Namaz-e-Maghrib of May 20. This night is observed by reciting verses of the Holy Quran, Laylat al-Qadr dua and offering Namaz. In the month of Ramzan, Muslims not only fast and worship, but also offer Zakat, where Muslims have to donate a certain proportion of wealth for charitable causes. Eid ul-Fitr 2020 will be observed on May 24 or May 25 depending upon the moon sighting. Eid al-Fitr commences after completion of Ramzan on the first day of Shawwal which is the tenth month as per the Islamic calendar. Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Messages and SMS to Send During Ramadan.

This year the world is hit by the coronavirus pandemic, due to which lockdown is imposed in India, therefore, Muslims in India can't step out for prayers in the mosque. Also, it is compulsory to follow social distancing norms, therefore Shab -e-Qadr and Eid Mubarak greetings this year can't be offered by meeting your friends and relatives personally. However, you can send out Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2020 messages, wishes, greetings and stickers to your contacts by doing free downloading from below.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hawa Ko Khushbu Mubarak, Fiza Ko Mausum Mubarak, Chaman Ko Gul Mubarak, Aapko Humari Taraf Se, Shab-e-Qadr Ki Raat Mubarak.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hazrat Abdullah Bin Umar Se Riwayat Hai: Allah Ka Rasool Ne, Ramadan Ka Akhri 10 Dino Ka Itikaf Kia.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ya Allah Jisne Bhi Sab E Qadr Ke Raat, Aap Ki Ebadat Me Gujari, Ya Alah Tu Un Sab Ki Dua Ko, Kubuk Karna Aur Jo Nahi Kar Paye, Unhe Hedayat Dena, Aur Unki Bhi Magfirat Karna Aaaaaaaamin..

WhatsApp Message Reads: Is Raat Main Itni Power Hai Kay..Insaan Ager Apnay Gunhaoo Ki Maafii, Poray Dil O Jan Say Mangayy…Tu Us Kay Her Gunah Maaf Hojay Gay.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hazrat Aisha Radiallah Anha Stated That Rasool Allah Peace Be Upon Him Said, “Look for Lailat-Ul-Qadr in the Odd Nights Of the Last Ten Days of Ramadhan.”

Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

Celebrate the holy night of Shab-e-Qadr 2020 by sending out amazing WhatsApp stickers to your relatives. You can download stickers for the night of Laylat ul-Qadr from here. We wish you all Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2020, stay safe, stay at home and pray for the well being of your family, society and nation on this sacred night.