Somvati Amavasya is an important day in Hindu tradition, occurring when the Amavasya falls on a Monday. This rare alignment is considered highly auspicious. Devotees observe various rituals and practices on this day to seek blessings, cleanse negative karma, and attain spiritual growth. On the day of Somvati Amavasya, married women observe the fast for the long life of their husbands. The last Somvati Amavasya of 2024 falls on Monday, December 30. The Amavasya tithi will begin at 04:01 AM on December 30 and will end at 03:56 AM on December 31. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Amavasya is new moon day in Hindu calendar and is a significant day as many rituals are performed only on Amavasya Tithi. The Amavasya that falls on weekday Monday is known as Somvati Amavasya and Amavasya falling on weekday Saturday is known as Shani Amavasya. In this article, let’s know more about Somvati Amavasya date in December 2024, puja rituals and more. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

Somvati Amavasya 2024 Date and Amavasya Tithi

Somvati Amavasya in December 2024 falls on Monday, December 30. The Amavasya tithi will begin at 04:01 AM on December 30 and will end at 03:56 AM on December 31.

Somvati Amavasya Puja Rituals

Devotees should wake up early in the morning on the day of Somvati Amavasya, take a bath and wear clean clothes and offer water to Sun.

Somvati Amavasya is particularly beneficial for married women, who pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands and family.

Many observe a strict fast from sunrise to moonrise, consuming only water or fruits.

On this day, rituals are performed to honour ancestors, seeking their blessings and peace for their souls.

It is said that offering food, water, and clothes to Brahmins and the needy on this day is considered virtuous.

Devotees worship Lord Shiva, offering milk, flowers, and bel leaves at Shiva temples.

Worshiping Goddess Lakshmi on this day is also considered auspicious. On the day of Somvati Amavasya, married women also worship the Peepal tree.

Somvati Amavasya Significance

The day is considered auspicious for meditating and seeking divine blessings for prosperity, peace, and moksha. Offering food, clothes, or money to the poor and Brahmins is an essential part of the day, promoting selflessness and compassion. As per religious beliefs, it is considered auspicious to donate clothes and seven types of grains on Amavasya Tithi for a prosperous life.

