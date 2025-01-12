Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2025 is marked on January 12. This annual celebration marks the birth anniversary of the Hindu monk - Swami Vivekananda. Every year, the celebration of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the country. Sharing the teachings and quotes of Swami Vivekananda, retelling his story and practicing his life lessons are common ways of celebrating Vivekananda Jayanti. As we prepare to mark Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Swami Vivekananda Jayanti and more. When Is National Youth Day 2025? Know Rashtriya Yuva Diwas Date, Theme, History and Significance To Commemorate the Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2025 Date

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2025 is celebrated on January 12. This annual commemoration is also celebrated as National Youth Day or Rashtriya Yuva Diwas in India.

National Youth Day 2025 Theme

The theme for National Youth Day 2025 is "Arise, Awake, and Realize the Power You Hold."

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti History and Significance

Born as Narendranath Datta in a Bengali Kayastha family on January 12, 1863, Swami Vivekananda went on to become one of the most influential philosophers and social reformers in his contemporary India, and the most successful missionary of Vedanta to the Western world. The celebration of Swami Vivekanada Jayanti allows people to remember his life and work and spread his key teachings forward. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Swami Vivekananda was one of the most noted leaders from our country who shaped the way that India was seen in the western world. His grasp on our history and his strong beliefs helped us to make a mark internationally. Swami Vivekananda Jayanti is a way to celebrate this life and work that continues to influence millions. Swami Vivekananda was a true believer in the power of the youth of a country and the impact that they can have. This is the reason that Vivekananda Jayanti is also celebrated as National Youth Day in India.

The dedication of Swami Vivekananda towards religion, spirituality and social reforms from a very young age is a key reason that he is revered and his story is inspiring many. We hope that the celebration of Vivekananda Jayanti helps you to accustom yourself more with the life and work of Swami Vivekananda.

