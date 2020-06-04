Vat Purnima 2020 Messages in Marathi & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories And SMS to Send on The Auspicious Day

Vat Purnima Message in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vat Purnima Vrat 2020: Vat Purnima is a festive occasion that is celebrated by women in the Hindu community, the world over, with enthusiasm. It is considered to be one of the most important festivals for couples, especially wives, in Hindu culture. This year, the Vat Purnima will be observed on June 5, i.e. Friday. Women celebrate this festival with grandeur festivities, which include applying henna designs and observing fasting, which is popularly called ‘Vat Purnima Vrat’. People exchange pleasantries, and also share popular Vat Purnima wishes with their loved ones on this day. If you, too, are looking for the most amazing Vat Purnima 2020 HD images, wishes and wallpaper, then you have arrived at the right place. We also bring to you Vat Purnima 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram stories, SMS and messages to send on an auspicious day. Vat Purnima 2020 Date in Maharashtra & Gujarat: Puja Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha in Hindi, Significance and Celebrations of Hindu Festival for Married Women.

To celebrate the festive occasion, people can send across these latest Vat Purnima 2020 wishes to their dear ones via WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram posts, etc. They can also share these Vat Purnima greetings via Snapchat, Hike, and Telegram among other popular social messaging apps. It would make your loved ones feel special if you shower them with such beautiful messages. Quick 5-Minute Vat Purnima 2020 Mehndi Designs For Hands: Simple Henna Patterns to Apply at Home! Watch Easy Mehandi Design Videos.

Vat Purnima Facebook Greetings: Aaplya Sanskritichi Pratima Savitrichya Nishthench Darpan, Bandhuni Naatyanch Bandhan Karen Saata Janmaanch Samarpan! Vat Pournimechya Hardik Shubhecha!

Vat Purnima WhatsApp Message: Prarthana Saubhagyachi, Puja Vatpaurnimechi! Vat Pournimechya Hardik Shubhecha!

Vat Purnima WhatsApp Message: वडाला गुंडाळूनी सुताचा धागा, ह्रदयात आजही आहे सत्यवान जागा। वटपौर्णिमेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

Vat Purnima Facebook Greetings: 5 June Shukravar Vat Purnima, Sarva Mahilachya Vat Pournimechya Khup Shubhecha!

Vat Purnima WhatsApp Message: Patichya Dirghayushyasathi Nishthech Bandhan, Saat Janmachya Sobatisathi, Janmojanmiche Samarpan! Vat Pournimechya Hardik Shubhecha!

Vat Purnima WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send messages and greetings. You can download Vat Purnima WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. As June 5 nears, i.e. Friday, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy Vat Purnima 2020’ and hope you would enjoy sharing these popular and amazing wishes and greetings with your loved ones on this auspicious day.