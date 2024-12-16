Vijay Diwas in India is an annual celebration on December 16 that marks the victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. This historic victory led to the creation of Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan, and is a day to honour the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers. As per historical records, the Indo-Pak War was triggered by atrocities committed by the Pakistani military in East Pakistan during the Bangladesh Liberation War. Vijay Diwas 2024 Quotes and Images: Netizens Share Wallpapers, Messages, Sayings and Posts to Mark India’s Victory Over Pakistan in 1971 War.

It was the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, and military leaders, who provided support to the Mukti Bahini of Bangladesh's liberation forces. December 16 was the day in 1971 when Pakistan's Eastern Army surrendered at Dhaka. In this article, let’s know more about Vijay Diwas 2024 date in India and the significance of the annual event.

Vijay Diwas in India in 2024 Date

Vijay Diwas in India in 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, December 16.

Vijay Diwas Significance

Vijay Diwas in India is an important historical event that holds great significance for the people of the nation. Also known as Bijoy Dibosh, the day is celebrated as the victory day in Bangladesh and India for their victory over Pakistan in the Bangladesh Liberation War and Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, respectively. The day is a perfect opportunity to honour and celebrate the valour and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.

On this day, wreath-laying ceremonies are organised at war memorials across the country, including Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate in New Delhi. Additionally, the armed forces conduct programs and events to celebrate the historic win.

