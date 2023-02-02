World Wetlands Day is an annual observance marked on February 2 to raise awareness about the vital role of wetlands for people and the planet. The day is celebrated annually on February 2. This day also marks the date of the adoption of the Convention on Wetlands on 2 February 1971 in the Iranian city of Ramsar. Wetlands are small environments of plant life and organisms found within water bodies that maintain the ecological health of the water bodies and environments as a whole. According to details by the United Nations, wetlands' ecological services contribute $47.4 trillion annually to human health, happiness, and security. As we celebrate World Wetlands Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the World Wetlands Day 2023 date, theme, history and significance of this important day. India Equals China with Most Wetlands of International Importance With 10 More Sites in Ramsar List.

World Wetlands Day 2023 Date and Theme

In 2023, World Wetlands Day will be celebrated on February 2. The theme of World Wetlands Day 2023 is ‘Wetland Restoration’, which highlights the urgent need to prioritise wetland restoration.

World Wetlands Day History

The history of World Wetlands Day can be traced back to 1971, when several environmentalists gathered to reaffirm the protection and love for wetlands and highlight their importance. In accordance with the beginning of World Wetlands Day, the Ramsar convention first attributed this recognition to "the Iranian city of Ramsar on the shores of the Caspian Sea".

World Wetlands Day is celebrated on the second day of February every year. However, it was not originally celebrated until 1997. The special day aims to raise awareness about how wetlands benefit Mother Nature. World Wetlands Day is the ideal time to increase people’s understanding of these critically important ecosystems.

World Wetlands Day Significance

Wetlands are disappearing three times faster than forests and are Earth’s most threatened ecosystem, and are among the ecosystems with the highest rates of decline, loss and degradation. Wetlands play a significant role in maintaining the ecological balance of the planet. World Wetlands Day raises global awareness where all environmental enthusiasts come together to celebrate their love for nature. Human constructions have affected wetlands on a large scale, while overpopulation has led to a decrease in environmental conservation.

World Wetlands Day Celebrations

World Wetlands Day aims to raise awareness about wetlands and to encourage actions to reverse their rapid loss and conserve and restore them. Wetlands are ecosystems where water is the primary factor controlling the environment and the associated plant and animal life. Every year, a theme is selected to raise awareness about the value of wetlands. Several programmes, including seminars, nature walks, art contests, and community clean-up days, are organised across the world to educate people on the importance of wetlands.

