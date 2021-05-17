World AIDS Vaccine Day, also known as HIV Vaccine Awareness Day, is observed annually on May 18. The day acknowledges and thanks healthcare professionals, scientists, volunteers and community members who are working together to find a safe and effective AIDS vaccine. The day spreads awareness about the increasing need for immunisation measures for AIDS. People with AIDS are easily subjected to other infections as the HIV targets and weakens their immune system. Despite many advancements in science and technology, we still haven't found a way to cure AIDS. Can Vaccines Eradicate AIDS Like Polio and Small Pox?

History and Significance:

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) observes World AIDS Vaccine Day on May 18 annually. The History of this special day dates back to May 18, 1997, when then US President Bill Clinton made a historic speech at Morgan State University on AIDS.

He said: “Only a truly effective, preventive HIV vaccine can limit and eventually eliminate the threat of AIDS.” To commemorate his historic speech and press need for an HIV Vaccine, AIDS Vaccine Day is observed on May 18.

It is important that efforts towards making the AIDS vaccine are accelerated. The goal is to game to a preventive HIV vaccine and then eventually eliminate the threat of AIDS. Every year, several activities are held around the globe to raise awareness for the AIDS vaccine and educate communities about HIV prevention.

