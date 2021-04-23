Do you love reading? Or are you looking forward to getting into the habit of reading? Or are you interested in writing a book? It does not matter on which category you belong to; World Book and Copywriting Day is a perfect time to start any of the above. April 23 is designated by UNESCO as World Book Day—a worldwide celebration of books and reading and marked in over 100 countries across the world. On the special occasion, we present you quotes on the joy and importance of books and reading. Whether you are an avid reader or want to give it a try, World Book and Copyright Day 2021 is for you. Check out these inspiring sayings, World Book Day 2021 HD images and quotes about books that sum up why bookworms love reading so dang much.

World Book and Copyright Day is an annual event organized by UNESCO to promote reading, publishing and copyright. The first World Book Day was celebrated on April 23, 1995, and continues to be recognized on that day. Many of us have special memories of the books that have inspired us and have learned the profound effect of reading the right book at the right time. Books have the power to not only keep us informed but also transport us to new worlds and different times. Reading books is an easy way to look after your mind and body. To celebrate these many things, here we bring you book quotes and reading that inspire us to read more.

World Book and Copyright Day 2021 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"A book is a dream that you hold in your hand." – Neil Gaiman

World Book Day 2021 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"A book is the only place in which you can examine a fragile thought without breaking it, or explore an explosive idea without fear it will go off in your face." - Edward P. Morgan

World Book and Copyright Day 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

"A book must be an ice-axe to break the seas frozen inside our soul." - Franz Kafka

Book Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"A bookstore is one of the only pieces of evidence we have that people are still thinking." - Jerry Seinfield

Book Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"A first book has some of the sweetness of a first love." - Robert Aris Willmott

World Book and Copyright Day 2021 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"A good book has no ending." - R.D. Cumming

World Book and Copyright Day 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

"A writer only begins a book. A reader finishes it." - Samuel Johnson

World Book Day not only encourages us to read more but also stresses the importance of why reading is important. We hope you found your motivation. Now spread the words among your peers by sharing these World Book Day 2021 quotes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2021 07:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).