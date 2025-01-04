World Braille Day is annually observed around the globe on January 4 to honour the birthday of Louis Braille. Braille was a French educator and the inventor of a reading and writing system named after him, braille, which was intended for use by visually impaired people. Braille is a tactile writing system used by people who are visually impaired or blind to read and write. Braille was blinded in one eye at the age of three. The day highlights the importance of accessibility and independence for people with visual impairments. Since 2019, World Braille Day is celebrated to raise awareness of the importance of Braille as a means of communication in the full realisation of the human rights for blind and partially sighted people. In this article, let’s know more about World Braille Day 2025 date, the history and significance of this annual event. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

World Braille Day 2025 Date

World Braille Day 2025 falls on Saturday, January 4.

World Braille Day History

In November 2018 by resolution A/RES/73/161), the United Nations General Assembly decided to proclaim January 4 as World Braille Day. The first World Braille Day was celebrated on January 4, 2019. The date for the event was chosen by the United Nations General Assembly via a proclamation in November 2018, and marks the birthday of Louis Braille, creator of this writing system. List of Long Weekends in 2025: Check Out the New Year Calendar for the Holiday Dates To Plan Vacations and Weekend Getaways.

Earlier, the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, adopted in 2006, has advanced the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities. It considers Braille essential for education, freedom of expression and opinion, access to information and social inclusion.

World Braille Day Significance

World Braille Day is an important event that promotes awareness about the challenges faced by the visually impaired and the significance of Braille in their education, literacy, and inclusion. The annual event also underscores the need for equality and the right to access information for everyone. On this day, workshops are held across the world to teach Braille to sighted individuals to better understand its importance.

