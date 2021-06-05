World Environment Day or Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas is the annual celebration that promotes the conservation of the environment and the steps that we need to take to protect what we have and live in a sustainable way. Every year, World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5. World Environment Day 2021 is a crucial celebration as the fight for preserving what we have is crucial now more than ever. The past year has shown that redemption is possible with just a few pushbacks, and World Environment Day 2021 needs to focus on the steps we need to take. However, people are also bound to share Happy World Environment Day 2021 wishes and messages, World Environment Day WhatsApp Stickers and World Environment Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of World Environment Day was initiated by the United Nations at the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment back in 1972. The first World Environment Day was observed two years later in 1974. Ever since 1987, the celebration has been shifting to new locations every year, allowing people in different parts of the world to do their bit in understanding the environment and what it needs. Every year, the celebration of World Environment Day revolves around a specified theme and is hosted in a different city.

World Environment Day 2021 will be hosted in Pakistan and revolves around the theme - Ecosystem restoration. The celebration aims to highlight what steps need to be taken to benefit the restoration of our ecosystem, and on this day, the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration will also be launched. As we prepare to celebrate World Environment Day 2021, here are some Happy World Environment Day 2021 wishes and messages, World Environment Day WhatsApp Stickers and World Environment Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

Happy World Environment Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On World Environment Day, Let Us Join Hands To Bring a Positive Change To Make Planet Earth a Much Healthier, Greener and Happier Place To Live.

Happy World Environment Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy World Environment Day to You All. Today Is the Day To Remind Us How Important It Is To Save the Earth.

Happy World Environment Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “One of the First Conditions of Happiness Is That the Link Between Man and Nature Shall Not Be Broken.” —Leo Tolstoy

Happy World Environment Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Plans To Protect Air and Water, Wilderness and Wildlife Are in Fact Plans To Protect Man.” – Stewart Udall

Happy World Environment Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Be Committed to Saving the Environment.

World Environment Day 2021 Quotes, Thoughts & Slogans To Raise Awareness About Environmental Issues

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers for WED 2021 Online?

You can down World Environment Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers online from Play Store. HERE is the download link.

The celebration of World Environment Day is usually filled with events and conferences to discuss the rising environmental concerns of experts. Various awareness campaigns are also launched both online and offline on this day. The idea is to make more and more people conscious about how their choices can impact the world and urging people to turn towards a more sustainable and suitable lifestyle. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy World Environment Day 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2021 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).