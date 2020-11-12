The World Quality Day is celebrated world wide in the month of November every year. It is celebrated on the second Thursday in the month of November. This year it falls on November 12. The day is observed all over the world, mostly by people belonging to the corporate and commercial sector to emphasise on the importance of quality in the work, life and improving the standards and goodwill of the firms. ISO 9001, the most widely adopted quality management systems standard in the world, defines quality as, the degree to which a set of inherent characteristics of an object fulfills requirements. World Pneumonia Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know the History And Events to Mark the Day Raising Awareness on the Disease.

This year the theme of World Quality Day celebration is 'Creating Customer Value.' For any business to survive and grow, a satisfied and happy customer is of utmost importance, hence proper quality and standards of good or services should be maintained, so that the firm is able to retain the existing buyers while attracting new ones. Organisations around the world, celebrate the day by organising and taking part in several activities including seminars, conferences, panel discussions, inter-firm competitions and presentations highlighting the importance of 'quality' for firm's growth and development. What is Bhoot Chaturdashi? Know Date, Significance and Interesting Things About India's Own 'Halloween' Celebrated During Diwali in West Bengal.

World Quality Day was first observed in 2008. Chartered Quality Institute (CQI), a London based organisation, started this event. It decides the theme of this yearly celebration. As per CQI, the quality of a professional can be defined by five factors. These are governance, assurance, leadership, context and improvement. The day is celebrated to appreciate the hard work put in by various individuals and firms to deliver quality results. It marks the importance of quality work and raise awareness about the same. In today's fast paced world with increasingly growing competition, it is important for firms to ensure quality work and aim towards improving it, thereby improving its standards and goodwill.

