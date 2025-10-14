World Standards Day, also known as International Standards Day, is an annual event that is celebrated across the globe on October 14. This global event honours the efforts of thousands of experts worldwide who develop and maintain international standards. World Standards Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, October 14. This day also honours standards development organisations and aims to raise awareness among regulators, industry and consumers of the importance of standardization to the global economy.

The day aims to promote the importance of standardization in global development. It serves as a perfect day to appreciate professionals involved in creating and maintaining standards. The standards ensure quality, safety, and efficiency across industries, making global trade smoother and more reliable. In this article, let’s know more about World Standards Day 2025 date, World Standards Day history and the significance of the annual event. World Standards Day Messages and Posts: Netizens Share Images, Sayings, Quotes and Wallpapers to Raise Awareness About the Importance of Standardisation.

World Standards Day 2025 Date

World Standards Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, October 14.

World Standards Day History

World Standards Day was celebrated for the first time in the year 1970. The date October 14 was specifically chosen because delegates from 25 countries first gathered in London on that day in 1946 to create an international organization focused on facilitating standardization ISO was formed one year later. Even though World Standards Day is officially October 14, the date of observance varies by standards organization.

The day celebrates organizations such as the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF).

World Standards Day Significance

World Standards Day is an important event as this day highlights how standards shape our daily lives, right from ensuring the safety of the food we eat and the devices we use, to promoting sustainability and innovation. Each year, World Standards Day aims to raise awareness of how international standards contribute to addressing that issue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2025 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).