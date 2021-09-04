Wildlife refers to all those organisms that grow and live wild in an area untouched and unintroduced to humans. All the undomesticated animal species are known as wildlife. Though these animals and species are untouched by humans but are highly affected by human activities.

To highlight the endangered species, preservation and conservation efforts of the world and encourage improved awareness of the species, National Wildlife Day is celebrated every year on 4 September. In 2005, the day was first observed in honour and later in the memory of wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin by Pet Lifestyle Expert and author Colleen Paige. National Wildlife Day 2021: Know Date, Theme, Significance of the Observance Focusing on Conservation of Endangered Species.

Creating awareness about wildlife all around the world, we have bought together some fun facts that you must know about the animal and species.

1. Pigeons Can Do Maths

This is a real strange fact that none of us knows, but yes, these birds can actually count. In 2011, a study found out that birds are capable of doing maths at the same level as monkeys.

2. Male Horses Have More Teeth Than Female Horses

Male horses have 40-42 permanent teeth whereas female horses have 36-40.

3. Reindeer’s Eyes Turn Blue in Winters

Adapting to the extreme changes of light levels in the environment, the Arctic reindeers changes its eye color from gold to blue through the seasons.

4. Giraffe Has Black Tongue

Giraffe not only has a 20 inches long tongue but its also black in color.

5. Painted Turtles’ Breath Through Butts in Winters:

They adapt to frozen pounds which restricts their access to air above water by breathing through the butts, specifically the all-purpose orifice called cloaca.

6. Alligators Grow for More Than 30 Years

According to a study published in Copeia in 2018, alligators don’t hit their maximum size until 33.

7. Snow Leopards Don’t Roar

Due to less-developed vocal cords, they make a purr-like sound called chuff.

8. Horses Have Unique Facial Expressions

It is quite surprising that horses can make 17 facial movements which is only 10 less than humans.

9. Some Worms Can Jump

The Amynthas worm found in the Midwestern United States can jump and detach its tails when disturbed.

10. Rats Laugh

When tickled, rats make a laugh-like sound.

11. Slow Music Helps Cow Produce More Milk

Researches at the Leicester School of Psychology found a three percent increase in cow milk production when they were played slow music.

12. Horned Lizard Quirt Blood From Eyes

When in a vulnerable situation, a horned lizard can spray blood from its eyes and get some time to run away from the predator.

13. Group of Owls Is Known As Parliament

It's funny but a fact, a group of owls is known as the parliament.

14. Koalas Can Sleep 22 Hours a Day

As the koala diet takes time to digest, therefore they got to nap for almost 22 hours a day.

Celebrate World Wildlife Day 2021, by making yourself aware of 14 unknown fun facts about the wildlife found all over the world. Happy National Wildlife Day 2021!

