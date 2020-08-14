Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz or Nowroz, is one of the most important festivals for the Parsi community. This year, Navroz will be celebrated on August 16, 2020. The Persian calendar was created by Persian King Jamshed and this is the reason why Parsi New Year is also known as Jamshed-i-Navroz. On this occasion, Parsis decorate their home with lights, flowers and prepare various delicacies. Let's take a look at mouth-watering recipes for Parsi New Year 2020. The list includes authentic Parsi dishes like sali boti and dhansak masala which can be enjoyed to celebrate Navroz. Parsi New Year 2020: Significance of Pateti and Why You Should Not Wish ‘Pateti Mubarak’ Ahead of Nowruz Celebrations.

Ahead of Parsi New Year, just a day before Pateti, last day in Parsi calendar is observed, which will fall on August 15, 2020. This day is observed as the day of repentance where Parsis repent their sins and wish for a better and fresh start in the coming year. This year, India and the world are hit by coronavirus pandemic, due to which it is advisable to maintain social distancing and avoid going outdoor. On Parsi New Year 2020, it is best to prepare various traditional dishes at home and enjoy it with your family members. Let us take a look at five recipes for Parsi New Year 2020. When is Pateti 2020? Date, Significance, History and Rituals of the Parsi Observance That Falls Ahead of Navroz or Parsi New Year.

Five Best Recipes For Parsi New Year 2020

1. Sali Boti

2. Patra Ni Machi

3. Dhansak Masala

4. Chicken Farcha

5. Lagan Nu Custard

The above recipes are indeed mouth-watering and tempting. Navroz is the best occasion to enjoy different Parsi cuisine specialities with your loved ones and family members. We at LatestLY wish you a very Happy Parsi New Year 2020.

