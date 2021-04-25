The situation is gruesome and unavoidable. India is probably at its worst health crisis at the moment, and it’s all a massacre. The shortages of medical supplies and hospital beds left a serious mark on the nation’s act against the COVID-19 pandemic. Several patients who are experiencing a mild and severe case of novel coronavirus are looking for a way to protect themselves. Health experts have also suggested taking the help of oxygen cylinders, if needed, to enable them to breathe and boost their blood oxygen saturation levels to safe numbers. The country’s current health crisis is not going away anytime soon. As unfortunate as that is, we need to stay vigilant and arm ourselves with some knowledge when it comes to COVID-19 care at home. If you are someone who has been tested positive for COVID-19, or have some relatable symptoms, or taking care of a coronavirus patient at home, here we bring you all the frequently asked questions (FAQs) with its answers for self-care. The pointers are based on several health experts' recommendations and other official services such as the Ministry of Health, WHO, CDC, AIIMS, and ICMR.

How to Take Care of Mild COVID-19 Cases?

A patient is having a mild COVID-19 when they have the upper respiratory tract symptoms and/ or fever without shortness of breath or hypoxia (shortage of adequate supply of oxygen at the tissue level). The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) suggests home isolation and care in the case of patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms.

What Are the Dos and Don’ts for Taking Care of COVID-19 Patients at Home?

If a patient is home quarantine, there are a few steps the individual and his/ her family members must follow. It is extremely important for all family members to wear a mask all the time in the house. The COVID-19 patient’s clothes must be washed separately, but first soaked in disinfectant. In case there is no provision for a separate washroom, a common washroom must be disinfectant all the time. In addition, the patient must completely isolate him/ her and assure that no one enters the room, as it is proven to be more of an airborne disease than a contract-based disease. Keep washing and sanitizing your hands frequently.

COVID-19 Home Caregivers Dos & Don'ts by WHO:

#COVID19 home-caregivers: Ensure ill person rests, drinks plenty fluids & eats nutritiously Wear😷when in same room Clean🙌frequently Use dedicated🍽️🥛towel & bedlinen for ill person Disinfect surfaces touched by ill person 📞healthcare facility if person has difficulty breathing pic.twitter.com/5TphNdYMC9 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 31, 2020

How to Use Oxygen Cylinders for COVID-19 Patients at Home?

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic has hit the world, oximeters have become a necessity for every household. Several patients who are experiencing a severe case of the novel coronavirus are looking for a way to protect themselves. Breathlessness is one of the tell-tale signs that a person is infected with coronavirus, and health experts are urging people to keep an oxygen cylinder at home to save time. But how to use one? Dr. Kamna Kakkar on Twitter has offered a few tips surrounding the appropriate use of oxygen cylinders at home. Check the Twitter thread below.

Tips to Use Oxygen Cylinders at Home

Some tips for people using HOME OXYGENATION/CYLINDERS if it helps: ✅ Target oxygen saturation of 88-92% only. It's safe and best. Do not chase 100% saturation on your finger pulse probe - it will harm more than benefit. (Also, your cylinder will last longer this way.) pic.twitter.com/X291voHLKA — Dr Kamna Kakkar (@drkamnakakkar) April 21, 2021

Use Proper Size Mask

✅ Ensure that the face mask fits snug on the face and there are no leakages around the nose and cheeks. Use proper sized mask. Press metal clip to seal the mask against the nose. Tighten straps to seal the mask against the cheeks. (This will again make your cylinder last long.) pic.twitter.com/GdiRfBUvkC — Dr Kamna Kakkar (@drkamnakakkar) April 21, 2021

Keep an Eye on the Patient

✅ Keep an eye on danger signs when the patient might need urgent hospital care immediately. These are: 1. Patient still seems struggling despite giving oxygen. 2. Lips, tongue turning dark. 3. Patient fainting/not waking up. 4. Patient unable to eat or drink or sit up. pic.twitter.com/ipOH5kgQhP — Dr Kamna Kakkar (@drkamnakakkar) April 21, 2021

Prone Positioning

✅ Use 'prone positioning' to improve your oxygen. Eat breakfast, lie on your back for 2 hours. Then, lie on your tummy for 2 hours or more. When tired in between, lie on your sides. Again, eat your lunch, continue the same process. The more you lie on your tummy, the better. pic.twitter.com/FYN2hNvI0C — Dr Kamna Kakkar (@drkamnakakkar) April 21, 2021

What NOT to Do

✅ Make sure you do not light matches/cigarettes/use spark producing electrical appliances in the room where you're using your oxygen cylinder. Don't keep oil/petrol or cook near the cylinder. Oxygen supports combustion. You'd burn the entire place down if careless.🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/FtHU0J3En1 — Dr Kamna Kakkar (@drkamnakakkar) April 21, 2021

What is Proning? How it’s Done?

The Union Health Ministry has advised ‘proning for self-care’ for COVID-19 patients, stating that it is extremely beneficial for patients with compromised breathing comfort, especially during home isolation. The ministry noted that proning is the process of turning a patient with precise, safe motions, from their back onto their abdomen so that the individual is lying face down. They tweeted with images and pamphlets displaying how it is done.

Proning for Self-Care

#Unite2FightCorona Proning as an aid to help you breathe better during #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/FCr59v1AST — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 22, 2021

It is important to stay aware of the patient’s condition and prepare for any kind of medical emergency. While you take care of the patient, note that you keep a track of your own health too. It is a challenging time, but we need to keep ourselves keep and stay informed as much as possible. In addition, stay connected to others through texts, phone calls, or videoconferences.

