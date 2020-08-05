There are quite a few downsides of wearing the face mask, foggy glasses is one, but can you guess the other one? We are taking about maskne (acne under the cover). Sure wearing a mask is necessary; at the same time, we cannot ignore how those cloth coverings wreak havoc on our skin. A soothing moisturiser can act as a protective measure to avoid the breakouts, but what mask material should you choose to suit your skin type? Read on to know.

Which is The Best Mask Material for Your Skin?

As much as possible, try and get your hands on a mask which is 100% cotton. So irrespective of whether your skin is, sensitive or oily, cotton will help absorb the sweat, saliva, and oils better than any other material. So, if you have acne-prone skin, cotton will wick away the moisture, and the humidity will not hover over your skin. How to Avoid Your Eye Glasses From Fogging When Wearing a Face Mask? Tips to Prevent Pesky Condensation on The Lenses.

Plus, cotton is soft, which means that it won't irritate your skin from all the friction. As we know, maskne can be a result of both clogged pores and contact friction under the mask. So even if your skin is dry and sensitive, making a switch to cotton can be worth.

However, since cotton absorbs so well, you need to wash it after every use. If you fail to clean, the oil and sweat will go right back into your pores. So, washing the face mask after every use is vital in keeping your acne at bay. Lisa Ray Shares Tips to Avoid Skin Issues Due to Face Mask (Read Tweet).

How Effective is Cotton in Spreading the Germs?

According to research, tightly weaved cotton can be most effective in filtering out the droplets. The fabric can be very useful in filtering droplets from the outside as well. That said, health care workers should not replace their N95 medical masks with the cotton counterparts, but if you want homemade protective gear, cotton can be the best option.

What to Look For When Buying Cotton Face Masks?

If you are buying the mask from a store, check the label to ensure it is 100% cotton. Synthetic materials can irritate your skin, so take a moment to peek into what really is going in weaving the mask. A cloth face mask should be made with at least two layers of fabric, with a tightly woven cotton on the outside and soft jersey knit layer on the inside. Cycling With A Face Mask Safety Tips: Dos And Don’ts.

Bottomline: With skincare in mind, regarding the type of material can be of the highest priority. You may still face some discomfort with the covering, but your skin may be notably less irritated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2020 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).