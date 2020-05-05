World Asthma Day 2020 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Spreads Awareness About The Chronic Inflammatory Disease

World Asthma Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay and File Image)

World Asthma Day 2020 will be observed on May 5. The annual observation helps spread awareness about the chronic inflammatory condition that impacts breathing and stresses the lungs. Have you ever thought about the effort that you put in to take a breath of fresh air? For most of us, it is something we take for granted, but for some, this simple act can be a monumental task. Thousands of people who live with Asthma can vouch for all the effort that goes into this simple act. World Asthma Day is a celebration that brings the struggles of asthmatics to the forefront. World Asthma Day is celebrated on the first Tuesday of the month of May every year. World Asthma Day holds immense importance in increasing awareness of the health condition, its effects and busting the myths and stigma attached to asthma. World Asthma Day 2020: How to Make Exercising Safer and Easier for People with This Respiratory Condition.

World Asthma Day 2020 Date

World Asthma Day is an annual event organized by the Global Initiative for Asthma. This day is observed on the first Tuesday in May. World Asthma Day 2020 will be observed on 5th May. The first such day was celebrated in the year 1998, with the participation of more than 35 countries.

Why is World Asthma Day celebrated?

This event is marked to raise awareness and care about Asthma. Asthma is a chronic disease of lungs with symptoms like feeling tightness in the chest, wheezing coughing and breathlessness. This is one of the most important and awareness programs regarding Asthma that is observed around the globe.

How is World Asthma Day celebrated?

People who are diagnosed with asthma often have to alter their lifestyle in a way to manage the illness and live with it. The condition is very rarely completely curable, however, with enough efforts, it is manageable. On World Asthma Day people make it a point to raise awareness about these simple steps that asthmatics can take to make their lives easier. Moreover, people also work on destigmatising the use of inhalers to tackle asthma.

In addition to global conferences and awareness campaigns, most people living with this condition take this day as an opportunity to open up about their lifestyle, their definition of normal and also open dialogue to make their friends understand more about this condition. There is no denying the fact that living with this condition is a challenge, and initiatives like World Asthma Day only strive to make this challenge a little easier.